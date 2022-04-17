Israel is walking a fine line between war and peace - analysis

The violence that erupted on Temple Mount in Jerusalem was like a scene on repeat: Violent rioters armed with stones, fireworks and wooden planks confronted hundreds of well-armed Israel Police officers.

Close to 500 Palestinians were arrested, and dozens injured.

It was a scene that last year led Hamas to fire seven rockets toward Jerusalem leading to an 11-day conflict dubbed Operation Guardian of the Walls by the IDF. This year, so far, there have been only warnings by Fatah, Hamas and other terror groups in the blockaded coastal enclave that Jerusalem is their red line that cannot be crossed.

Israeli security forces, who are already heavily deployed throughout the West Bank and inside Israeli cities due to a spate of deadly terror attacks earlier this month, do not want the situation to escalate.

Temple Mount and al-Aqsa Mosque are holy, and the month of Ramadan sees tens of thousands of Muslims worshipping there on a daily basis. On Friday morning, six hours after the most violent clashes broke out since the start of the holy month, 50,000 Arabs came to worship.

Peacefully.

A Palestinian man and an Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jew are seen walking in Jerusalem's Old City on April 17, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

But what is happening following morning prayers is anything but peaceful and security forces are walking a fine line between keeping Israelis safe while at the same time not going over the line in curtailing religious freedom - be it Islam or Judaism.

Several Jewish Israelis have been arrested for trying to enter the Temple Mount complex to carry out ritual sacrifices over the past few days.

On Sunday morning, Israel Police once again entered the Temple Mount complex after Palestinians attempted to block Jewish visitors from visiting the site. Israel Police said that hundreds of masked youth had again stockpiled rocks and iron bars to prevent Jews from the compound.

Later that morning, several Egged buses heading towards the Western Wall in the Old City were targeted by Palestinians who pelted the buses with large rocks. Several passengers, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured.

The videos from the compound since Friday, including footage of police officers clubbing worshippers and smoke grenades exploding in the mosque itself, could have been the match needed to light the rocket launchers in Gaza.

Over the past month of tension, with close to 20 Palestinians killed since the beginning of the month, Hamas has restrained from launching rockets and has worked to prevent other factions in the Strip from launching rockets.

The IDF’s raids in the West Bank cities of Jenin, Tulkarem, Nablus and neighboring villages have been violent and deadly.

But the group’s leader Yahya Sinwar cannot stay silent when Jerusalem and Al Aqsa ignite.

On Sunday afternoon an incoming rocket siren was activated in the community of Nahal Oz which sits on the border with Gaza. While the mortars landed inside the Strip and the alert was canceled, it just shows how volatile the situation is.

The Gaza border communities, that have mere seconds to run to shelter, have borne the brunt of most rockets fired from the Hamas-rules enclave. They are on the frontline and unlike rocket fire to Jerusalem or Tel Aviv, there are rarely any real responses by Israel when they are targeted.

Israel has vowed that it will respond with full force to any violence that comes from Gaza, but with the situation so explosive, the IDF has to balance the security of Israeli civilians versus another full-blown war.

It’s a thankless task, and no matter what Israeli security forces will do, they will be blamed by one side or the other.

Either they are doing too much, or they are not doing enough.