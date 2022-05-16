Jerusalem clergy: Israeli police 'violently intruded' Abu Akleh's funeral

Israeli police "violently" attacked the pallbearers at the funeral of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and "stormed" St. Joseph's Hospital in advance of the funeral, family members, Catholic bishops, diplomats, and hospital representatives said on Monday.

"We, the bishops and the faithful of the Christian churches in the Holy Land, hereby, condemn the violent intrusion of the Israeli Police into a funeral procession," the bishops said in a statement released at a press conference that included the participation of Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzabella.

"The police stormed into a Christian health institute, disrespecting the Church," "the health institute" and "the memory of the deceased and forcing the pallbearers almost to drop the coffin," the bishops stated.

The police's "invasion and disproportionate use of force, attacking mourners, striking them with batons, using smoke grenades, shooting rubber bullets, frightening the hospital patients, is a severe violation... of the fundamental human right of freedom of religion, which must be observed in a public space," the bishops said.

Press conference participants and Abu Akleh family members who were at the hospital Monday disputed police statements that officers on the Abu Akleh family's behalf prevented rioters from forcibly parading the coffin through the streets of Jerusalem at Friday's funeral which began in the courtyard of St. Joseph's Hospital.

Shireen had east Jerusalem residency and US citizenship through her mother was buried in Mount Zion cemetery after a procession that drew thousands, but was marred by violent clashes at St. Joseph's.

Scenes caught on camera showing police beating mourners including family members and pallbearers with their batons, almost causing the casket to fall, have been widely condemned.

St. Joseph's Hospital on Monday released additional film footage that showed police actions in the parking lot and their entry into the hospital itself, also with batons.

Those who interacted with the police at the time of the funeral said that the issue was the presence of Palestinian flags and Palestinian nationalistic chants.

Among the chants was one that stated "with our soul and blood we will redeem you Shireen."

Police were captured on video warning the mourners they would enter the hospital compound unless the flags were taken down and the chants were halted.

On its Twitter account police said that their officers were attacked by glass bottles and other objects. They explained that they entered the hospital compound to halt a riot and after they "instructed that the coffin be returned to the hearse, as did the EU ambassador and Abu-Akleh’s own family, but the mob refused."

The office of the European Union Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff disputed that statement, calling it "not accurate" and "misleading."

"We would urge the Israeli police not to use references to EU officials in trying to justify their actions on occupied territories," the EU representative office stated.

"The EU ambassador was asked by a third party (not the Israeli police nor the family) – to join in trying to calm down the tensions which were building up between the Israeli police and mourners, he was not “instructing” anyone.

The EU reaffirms the police actions were "inappropriate, disrespectful and the use of force disproportionate," it added.

Abu Akleh's sister-in-law and her three adult children Victor, Line and Lareen spoke with reporters after the press conference and disputed the police statement.

They explained that the police actions had been problematic from the start and that the pallbearers were bringing the coffin to the hearse when the police charged at them.

"They [tthe pallbearers were not doing anything," Lina said.

"They attacked the pallbearers with batons, they smashed the hearse. It was a very barbaric scene, it was unacceptable and disrespectful, not just for the mourners but for my aunt Shireen," Lina said.

"I was very scared that they [the police] might confiscate the casket as a way of punishing us, punishing the mourners," she said.

At one point, she said, when police threw stun grenades she ran into the hospital to hide from the violence.

Lina's mother Lisa added that it was like a "war zone."

The police actions were so restrictive, Lina said, that they themselves had trouble entering the hospital for the start of the funeral, Lina said.

"So many other people were prohibited from entering" the hospital, she said.

Even in the immediate aftermath of Shireen's death, Jerusalem police had entered the family's east Jerusalem home to demand the removal of Palestinian flags, Lina said.

Israel, she said, had wanted to silence her aunt and now, "even during her funeral, they were trying to silence the people... They knew that she was the voice of truth. They knew that the was the voice of Palestine."

Lina speculated that the police had not expected that so many mourners would attend her aunt's funeral. "I don't think they understood the impact she had, not just on Palestinians but on the entire world."

Abu Akleh, a veteran reporter for Al Jazeera, was killed on May 11 covering a violent IDF raid on a refugee camp in Jenin. It's unclear if the fatal bullet to her head came from IDF soldiers or Palestinian gunmen. The location of the bullet wound just below the ear has led to speculation that it was a precision shot rather that a stray bullet that killed her.

An initial Palestinian Authority investigation concluded that she had likely been shot by an IDF soldier, but has refused to allow Israel to examine the bullet that killed Abu Akleh.

Israel has said that an initial probe was inconclusive, but that it would not be possible to definitely determine culpability without the bullet.

In addition to the question of who killed Abu Akleh, Israeli police have opened a probe into the events at St. Joseph's Hospital at the start of her funeral on Friday.

KAN News reported that it was unclear if police had the authority to use batons when they entered the compound.