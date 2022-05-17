The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel rejecting Palestinian ‘right of return’ is great replacement theory - Sanders adviser

“In the Israeli-Palestinian context, ‘great replacement theory’ is expressed as opposition to the Palestinian right of return,” said Bernie Sanders foreign policy adviser Matt Duss.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 17, 2022 23:48
A man is detained following a mass shooting in the parking lot of TOPS supermarket, in a still image from a social media video in Buffalo. (photo credit: Courtesy of BigDawg/ via REUTERS)
A man is detained following a mass shooting in the parking lot of TOPS supermarket, in a still image from a social media video in Buffalo.
(photo credit: Courtesy of BigDawg/ via REUTERS)

Israeli rejection of the Palestinian “right of return” is the same as “great replacement theory” – the conspiracy theory that drove the Saturday night Buffalo shooter – US Senator Bernie Sanders’s foreign policy adviser Matt Duss and several American commentators claimed on Monday. 

“In the Israeli-Palestinian context, ‘great replacement theory’ is expressed as opposition to the Palestinian right of return, which treats Palestinians as a ‘demographic threat,’” said Duss. “US leaders condemn the former while constantly declaring support for the latter.”

“It’s fine and appropriate to discuss the historical context for Israel’s restrictive immigration policies, which is different from the US,” Duss continued, saying that proponents of Israel’s position “should understand, though, that treating a disfavored minority as a ‘demographic threat’ is an approach shared by ethnonationalist movements.”

Jewish Currents Editor-at-Large Peter Beinart and Al Jazeera journalist Ali Harb also indicated that Israel’s rejection of the Palestinian “right of the return” was comparable to the narrative expressed by the gunman that killed 10 people and injured three in a Buffalo mass shooting.

In response to an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) statement criticizing American politicians it felt espoused great replacement theory, Harb noted that the ADL had previously warned of the impact that an “influx of Palestinian refugees and their descendants” would have on Israel.

PETER BEINART is the sort of progressive who hopes to be ahead of his time. (credit: JOE MABEL/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)PETER BEINART is the sort of progressive who hopes to be ahead of his time. (credit: JOE MABEL/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

 “The ADL denounces in America the principles it advocates in Israel,” said Beinart.

The ADL has said the Palestinian right of return – the right for Palestinian refugees of the 1948 and 1967 wars and their descendants to emigrate to Israel – “would result in Jews being the minority and end of Israel as a Jewish state.” 

 “Matt Duss is exploiting a racist attack by an avowed antisemite to argue… Jews should be gerrymandered out of their one, tiny state,” said CAMERA senior research analyst Gilead Ini, who also argued that terrorist organizations and Arab leaders had acknowledged that the policy was intended to dissolve Israel. Ini noted Duss had in the past described “Jews moving into east Jerusalem” as "’Judaizing’ – which by his own definition makes him the same as the white-supremacist Buffalo shooter.”

Great replacement is the conspiracy theory that a cabal of political elites – Often Jews – are trying to destroy white culture or race through mass migration of non-white peoples. It is often part of a narrative about “white genocide.” It has manifested in the slogan “you will not replace us,” or “Jews will nor replace us.” Another connected refrain is “open borders for Israel,” which points to Jews as the hypocritical malicious force behind the supposed replacement.

“It’s been fun recently watching ‘progressives’ completely absorb white nationalist propaganda in claiming Jews want open borders in the US and closed borders in Israel,” wrote Jewish Journal new media director Blake Flayton. 

 “Exploiting the tragic massacre in Buffalo to push the Palestinian agenda is distasteful and disrespectful to the many families who were victimized by a white supremacist whose manifesto included hatred of both Blacks and Jews,” said StopAntisemitism executive director Liora Rez.



Tags Israeli Palestinian Conflict racism white supremacist antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

Russian ambassador storms out of Knesset over Ukraine war criticism

Voting at the emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022.
5

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by