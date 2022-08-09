The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian teen killed amid clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank

Multiple injuries, including serious injuries from Israeli gunfire, were reported in clashes throughout the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 9, 2022 18:14
Palestinian youth clash with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron, August 9, 2022. (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
A Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Hebron, as violent clashes broke out across the West Bank on Tuesday afternoon after members of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade were killed in an IDF operation in Nablus earlier in the day.

During and after the funeral of the terrorists killed in Nablus, clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Hebron, Salfit, Bethlehem, al-Ram, al-Bireh and near Tulkarm, according to Palestinian reports.

Multiple injuries, including serious injuries from Israeli gunfire, were reported in the different clashes, according to Palestinian media.

IDF operation in Nablus

The commander of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Nablus, Ibrahim Nabulsi, was killed in an IDF operation in the West Bank city on Tuesday, along with Islam Soboukh and Hussein Taha, two other members of the terrorist group.

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron, August 9, 2022. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)Palestinian youth clash with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron, August 9, 2022. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

Nabulsi had been wanted by the IDF for years and was said to have been responsible for a number of terrorist attacks in the West Bank, including shooting attacks against military positions in the area and against Joseph's Tomb which is located on the outskirts of Nablus.

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report.



