The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settlers purchase Hebron home from Palestinian owner

The move is part of a long-term campaign by Hebron's Jewish community and their supporters to expand its property holding in the section of the city under IDF military control.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JULY 31, 2022 22:28
Israeli settlers announced their purchase of a three-story Palestinian building in Hebron near the Tomb of the Patriarchs, Sunday July 31, 2022 (photo credit: HARCHIVI)
Israeli settlers announced their purchase of a three-story Palestinian building in Hebron near the Tomb of the Patriarchs, Sunday July 31, 2022
(photo credit: HARCHIVI)

Israeli settlers announced their purchase of a three-story Palestinian building in Hebron near the Tomb of the Patriarchs on Sunday, in what is the second such publication of a property acquisition this year.

"By the grace of God, the Jewish community in Hebron is expanding," tweeted MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party).

The move is part of a long-term campaign by Hebron's Jewish community and their supporters to expand its property holding in the section of the city under IDF military control.

This particular building is located in Hebron's Old Town, which the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization inscribed on its World Heritage in Danger list and registered it under the name of the state of Palestine.    

The building has been named"House of Liberty" by settlers. Its purchase from its Palestinian owner was organized by the right-wing organization Harchivi.

Israeli settlers announced their purchase of a three-story Palestinian building in Hebron near the Tomb of the Patriarchs, Sunday July 31, 2022 (credit: HARCHIVI) Israeli settlers announced their purchase of a three-story Palestinian building in Hebron near the Tomb of the Patriarchs, Sunday July 31, 2022 (credit: HARCHIVI)

It's located near the pharmacy checkpoint, not far from the four-story building called Beit HaMachpela, which settlers purchased from Palestinians and were given permission to move into in 2019, seven years after they first attempted to move into the structure.

Hebron Jewish community's English language spokesman Yishai Fleisher tweeted about the latest property acquisition, stating: New Jewish home in Hebron acquired by the Harchvi organization. We're calling it "House of Liberty" - purchased from Arabs about a year ago. [Three] floors, close to the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs."

The Palestinian Authority prohibits the sale of property to Jews and holds it to be a criminal activity punishable by jail time.

Fleisher said, "the seller is safe and all is going good, thank God."

In May Harchivi announced that it had purchased a building, named Beit Tekuma, in an area of Hebron near the exit to the Kiryat Arba settlement. 

Some 15 families initially tried to enter that building but agreed to leave in exchange for the placement of an IDF guard by the structure which also has a space for shops on the first floor. 

This time around Harchivi opted to wait until it obtained a   purchase agreement from the Defense Ministry. A number of settlers, however, entered the building briefly by using a ladder. The front of the building is located on the Palestinian side of the pharmacy checkpoint, where Israelis are prohibited. 

Hagit Ofran of the left-wing group Peace Now tweeted that it was irrelevant if the building had been purchased or not.

"It is an illegal settlement for all intents and purposes. It is forbidden for a handful of settlers to determine the foreign and security policy for an entire country and establish a settlement in the heart of a Palestinian city. 

"If the government does not evict them immediately - the settlement will [have been created] because of Prime Minister Lapid (who once said something about two states)," Ofran said.

Hebron is divided, with 80% of the city of over 200,000 Palestinians living under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority with a Palestinian-controlled municipality. 

The IDF controls the other 20% of the city, where some 1,000 Jewish Israelis live.



Tags Hebron Palestinian Authority Settlers West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by