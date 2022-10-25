WATCH: In the Lions' Den - experience a raid on terrorist group HQ

An Israeli operative raises his grenade launcher and fires; the resulting explosion illuminates his night vision goggles. This is the dramatic first-person footage released by Israel Police on Tuesday of the raid on the Lions' Den terrorist group's headquarters in Nablus Monday night.

As soon as the Yamam counter-terrorism officers exited their vehicle, they made their way through the kasbah, arms at the ready. Sounds of gunfire accentuate the tense situation as the operatives scan openings and vulnerable points.

In addition to the grenades fired in the video, the IDF fired a Matador shoulder-launched missile at an apartment where gunmen were positioned. Palestinian sources claimed that a car exploded when a missile was fired.

Five terrorists were killed in the intense firefights, and 22 Palestinians were injured. Another man was killed when he hurled an IED at troops. Israeli forces had no injuries or casualties.

"Thanks to the quick operation and determination of the fighters, who bravely withstood fire from gunmen, our forces succeeded to complete the mission." Amir Cohen

One of the terrorists killed, Wadi al-Houh, was a founding member of Lions' Den. The terrorist group also suffered the destruction of an explosives lab.

Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of five Palestinians who were killed by the Israeli army during a military operation, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 25, 2022 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

"Yamam fighters, in a joint operation with army forces and the precise direction of the Shin Bet, eliminated tonight a main objective and damaged terrorist infrastructure that was responsible for a recent string of attacks against Israeli targets," said Border Guard commander Amir Cohen. "Thanks to the quick operation and determination of the fighters, who bravely withstood fire from gunmen, our forces succeeded to complete the mission."

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.