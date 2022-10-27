The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tel Aviv University students demonstrate on behalf of slain terrorists

Protest leaders identified themselves as being affiliated with the Hadash party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 14:21
Students protest on behalf of Lions' Den members at the entrance to Tel Aviv University on October 27, 2022. (photo credit: IM TIRTZU)
Students protest on behalf of Lions' Den members at the entrance to Tel Aviv University on October 27, 2022.
(photo credit: IM TIRTZU)

Students at Tel Aviv University held a demonstration Thursday morning in support of the members of the Lions' Den terrorist cell who were killed in Israel Police raids on Monday night. 

The demonstration was held at the entrance to the university. 

Protest leaders identified themselves as being affiliated with the Hadash party. They were heard chanting, "Shahid, rest, we will continue the struggle...unity with Palestine with the return of all refugees, unity with Palestine in the removal of the occupiers."

"The more the occupation increases its crimes, the more resistance escalates. A basic lesson in the history of nations.”

Hadash-Ta'al MK Aida Touma Suleiman 

"The fact that at the entrance to Tel Aviv University chants of martyrs and intifada are heard, and the president of the university does not even bother to leave his office and remove the protesters is a sign of disdain and a shameful surrender, said Shai Rosengarten, national activist coordinator of Zionist organization Im Tirzu. "If someone dirties the entrance to your house do you say you are not responsible for it? The storefront of Tel Aviv University turned into a terrorist demonstration in the middle of Jenin."

Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Governmental support 

This comes two days after MK Aida Touma-Suleiman of Hadash-Ta'al posted her support for the slain Palestinians on Facebook. “Nablus bids farewell to its martyrs today,” she wrote in Arabic. “Today our Palestinian people bid farewell to their martyrs. The more the occupation increases its crimes, the more resistance escalates. A basic lesson in the history of nations.”



