Israel struck Iranian arms convoy along Syrian-Iraqi border - IDF chief

Israel struck a convoy of trucks carrying Iranian weapons along the Syrian-Iraqi border last month, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi confirmed on Wednesday.

Without specifying the exact timing, it appeared clear that he was referring to an attack within Syria, next to the Iraqi border, which the Wall Street Journal and various other media outlets attributed to Israel in early November, but which Israel did not take responsibility for at the time.

According to reports at the time, the caravan was moving Iranian weapons, likely including powerful missiles, from Iraq to Syria and around a dozen Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members and other Iranian-associated forces were killed.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi pictured during his trip to the United States in November 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Speaking at a conference at Reichman University, Kohavi said that the IDF had "perfect intelligence" to hit "Truck Number 8" out of a 25 truck caravan, because it knew that this truck was the one containing Iranian weapons.

Kohavi gave this example to show how crucial a revolution he took forward in connecting intelligence to operations during his approximately four years as IDF chief was to Israel's security.

He said that the IDF's "war between wars" has not been hermetic and that sometimes Tehran has succeeded in smuggling weapons to Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon, but that overall Iran's dream of a "new Hezbollah" from on the Syrian Golan Heights has been thwarted.

Hamas is staying out of fighting

Likewise, he said that Hamas in Gaza has stayed out of a number of conflicts in the area because of the punishment it received from the IDF during the May 2021 Gaza War.

As examples, he noted that Hamas has not fired Gaza during the last eight months and that the IDF and security forces have regularly arrested Hamas agents in the West Bank.

Further, he emphasized that Hamas stayed out of the August round of fighting with Islamic Jihad.