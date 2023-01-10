The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

‘We're Palestinian Jews:’ Neturei Karta meet with Islamic Jihad leaders in Jenin

The members of the delegation met with senior PIJ officials and declared their support for the Palestinians.

By SHACHAR BERDISHEVSKY/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 01:54
Members of Neturei Karta, a fringe ultra-Orthodox movement within the anti-Zionist bloc, attend a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Hebron in February. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)
Members of Neturei Karta, a fringe ultra-Orthodox movement within the anti-Zionist bloc, attend a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Hebron in February.
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)

A group of Jews who belong to the ultra-Orthodox and anti-Zionist Neturei Karta group arrived in Jenin on Monday to visit the refugee camp. They stayed at the home of the senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Judea and Samaria, Bassam al-Saadi. The members of the delegation met with senior PIJ officials and declared their support for the Palestinians.

In addition, the delegation from Neturei Karta met with the secretary general of the Fatah party, Ata Abu Ramila, and the head of the PIJ, Maher al-Akhras. The delegation met with al-Saadi's wife as well, and discussed "his steadfastness despite the occupation operations." They said that the visit to the camp is a symbol of rejection of the Israeli occupation.

Statements from both sides

One of the members of the group stated that "we are Palestinian Jews, we want to live under the Palestinian flag and not the Israeli flag, in one country which is the Palestinian state. Hundreds of years ago and before the occupation began, we lived together in the Old City of Jerusalem and there was no difference between Jews and Muslims. We all came From one father, Abraham, and we lived happily together.

"Later, the Zionists came and created pressure to separate us, but we [have rejected] it. We want peace and not the racist Israeli law, which is a threat to the lives of Jews and Muslims. No matter how much time passes, we will continue to stick to our dreams and common goals. We want Palestine with its capital Jerusalem and the Palestinian Authority so that we can live happily."

Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi, leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the West Bank, brought to a court hearing at Ofer Military Prison, outside of Jerusalem, on August 25, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi, leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the West Bank, brought to a court hearing at Ofer Military Prison, outside of Jerusalem, on August 25, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Abu Ramila described the group's visit to the city, saying that "they entered waving Palestinian flags, carrying a message [of] support [to] us, oppose the occupation and annexation and support the Palestinian state." Abu Ramila called on the group to continue the struggle and expose the crimes of the occupation, within both the Israeli Jewish community and worldwide.



Tags Fatah Palestinian Islamic Jihad Jenin jenin refugee Neturei Karta Anti-Zionism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by