The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Haredi woman from NY released from marriage to Lebanese Muslim husband

The woman discovered that her husband was Muslim and not Orthodox-Jewish only after she married him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 18:08
File photo: Divorce. (photo credit: REUTERS)
File photo: Divorce.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Tel Aviv rabbinical court has successfully released an ultra-Orthodox woman from her marriage to a Muslim man who pretended to be an ultra-Orthodox Jew before marrying her, the Rabbinate announced on Sunday.

At the end of 2021, the young woman, who was part of the Jewish Syrian community in New York, married a man who had been attending yeshiva in Brooklyn. His relatives did not attend the wedding, and during the wedding celebrations, the woman found her new husband's passport which revealed to her that he was not named Eliyah as he told her - his name was Ali and he was a Lebanese Muslim man.

Following the discovery, the woman left her husband and flew to Israel. Ali then turned to the New York rabbinical court and converted to Judaism before flying to Israel himself in search of his wife.

Ali claimed that he had spoken to his maternal grandmother who told him that her mother had been a Jewish woman named Sarah Dwick who had run away from her family and married a Muslim man, meaning that by Jewish law, Ali was Jewish. A genetic test also revealed that he has Jewish DNA.

Why would it be a problem if Ali was Jewish?

This fact created an issue for the rabbinical courts because according to Jewish law, if Ali had not been Jewish, the marriage would have been null, and the woman would be free to marry someone else. However, if he was Jewish, or even maybe Jewish, the marriage was valid and divorce would require a get (a Jewish divorce given from the husband to the wife).

A WOMAN stands before the rabbinical court. (credit: FLASH90) A WOMAN stands before the rabbinical court. (credit: FLASH90)

The woman's family presented the Tel Aviv rabbinical court with a letter from rabbis in the US stating that Ali was fully Muslim at the time of the wedding and requesting that the court rule the marriage null, but the man said that by the time of the wedding, he had heard from both his mother and grandmother that he was Jewish.

In order to solve the issue, the rabbinical court brought in Rabbi Zevdia Cohen who specializes in complicated cases, and in order to settle whether or not there was any chance of Ali being Jewish, he called Ali's grandmother in the presence of the couple. She told him that while she grew up Muslim, her mother had in fact been Jewish.

Cohen told the family that because there was a chance Ali was Jewish, a get would be required to dissolve the marriage, and a warrant was issued against letting Ali leave the country.

After many attempts from the rabbinical court, it finally managed to obtain a get for the woman and Ali was allowed to leave Israel.



Tags Lebanon Muslims new york jewish rabbinical court marriage divorce
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

Medvedev threatens US with hypersonic cruise missiles, likens US to Nazis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by