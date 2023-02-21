BRUSSELS - Despite calls by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen for the EU to cease criticizing Israel's settlements and handling of the Palestinians, EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process (MEPP) Sven Koopmans on Tuesday told a briefing of Israeli journalists visiting Brussels that he and other officials would continue to press for peace and to reject Israeli moves to expand West Bank settlements.

Koopmans’ general focus was a determined and sustained campaign to advance peace, but he was responding to a question from journalists about whether he would back off following Cohen’s statement.

In his response, he gave a perturbed look and then said, “the conflict is an international conflict. There should be a peace agreement that includes many international partners, which is obviously an international solution. I represent the EU that wants to contribute to that solution, working with everyone.”

He added, “I very much look forward to meeting the foreign minister and to discussing it with him.”

Koopmans: EU needs a safe, secure Palestine alongside Israel

Koopmans was appointed in May 2021 and has a background in conflict resolution in Ukraine, Kosovo, Mali and Sudan on behalf of the EU, the UN and the African Union at different times.

According to the MEPP chief, he has three main roles, the first of which is “I advocate and defend and elaborate the EU position on the Middle East Peace Process – they have been more or less the same since 1980.”

European Union Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans in a photo taken circa 2018 (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

“We need peace and security, a safe and secure Israel living side by side with a safe and secure Palestine with Jerusalem as the capital of both states,” as well as some other parameters. This role is mostly an external explanatory role.

Next, Koopmans said, “I try to bring together the EU and its various parts on concrete projects and initiatives. The EU is not just by far the largest trade partner of Israel…We are also by far the largest donor to the Palestinians. We always want to strengthen ties with Israel and with the Palestinians where possible and within parameters.”

In addition, he said he does a lot of explaining to the EU’s 27 foreign ministers and member states about what underlies various phenomena developing within Israel or within the Palestinian areas.

Moreover, he said, “without pretending I have a veto right” over policy, he said that generally, he has “had more political support than my predecessor.”

But he said his third role was most important since “nobody else has it and it is maybe the most distinctive, to actually try to advance or revive the peace process,” in a concrete way, as opposed to just explaining issues externally or internally within the EU.

The problem Koopmans said was, “yes, I am the EU leader for the peace process, but frankly there is no Middle East peace process. I have been asked by [EU Foreign Minister Josep] Borrell and the EU foreign ministers: can the EU have a more substantive role in developing a peace process.”

“We believe in security and stability for Israel and the Palestinians in a future independent Palestinian state and for the whole region. That can only come about if there is actual and genuine peace,” adding that too many officials get lost in the day-to-day fights over the latest killed Israeli or Palestinian or settlement announcement, instead of trying to drive toward a comprehensive solution.

The EU MEPP chief then surveyed the Israeli journalists for ideas about how to move the peace process forward in a broader fashion.

During that exchange, Koopmans waived off any discussion of the EU supporting any solution not based on the two-state framework.

Asked if the new government’s policies are an obstacle to peace, he responded, “I don’t use these words. I stay away from qualifying. My responsibility is to work with all of the parties in the conflict to try to get closest to peace, and ideally to actually achieve it.”

Specifically, regarding the latest Israeli settlements announcement, he said that “we have made it very clear, and Higher Representative Borrell made it very clear: The decision is itself an obstacle to peace.”

One specific strategy he discussed was working with regional Middle East partners to facilitate the conditions for peace and potentially try to convince the various sides to be more flexible.

He referred to a February 13 joint statement put out by the EU, the Saudis and the Arab League rejecting Israel’s latest new settlements-building announcement as well as supporting peace negotiations.