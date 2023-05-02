Palestinian Islamic Jihad said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel bears full responsibility for the "heinous crime" of the death of Khader Adnan and "will pay the price."

The statement described Adnan as a “martyr” and “brave leader” and said that PIJ “won’t abandon the path of Jihad [holy war] and resistance as long as Palestine remains under occupation.”

Hamas also vowed to avenge Adnan’s death, dubbing it an “assassination.”

“We hold the criminal occupation and its fascist extremist government fully responsible for this premeditated crime,” Hamas said in a separate statement. “The criminal occupation will pay the price for this crime.”

Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan gestures as he speaks during a rally honoring him following his release, near the West Bank city of Jenin July 12, 2015. (credit: ABED OMAR QUSINI/REUTERS)

Hamas said that the Palestinian factions will step up the “resistance” against Israel by all means and tools.”

What did the Palestinian Authority say?

The Palestinian Authority also held the Israeli government “fully responsible for the execution of Khader Adnan," and The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the establishment of an international commission of inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Ministry added that it would bring the case of Adnan before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Israeli authorities of “assassinating” Adnan by refusing to release him and keeping him in a cell despite his critical condition.

A general strike was announced in several areas of the West Bank in protest of the death of Adnan.