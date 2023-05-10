The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

On the Gaza border: Rockets fly over Israelis' heads - reporter's notebook

As I began to drive back towards a hill that overlooks the border area I could see streaks of white smoke rising from Gaza. These are the telltale signs of rockets.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 10, 2023 15:44
Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel are seen being intercepted, on May 10, 2023. (Credit: Seth J. Frantzman)

The morning of the second day of Operation Shield and Arrow began quietly around the Gaza Strip. Communities were told to be in their shelters or near them. I drove south from Jerusalem, about an hour and a half drive.

The police and army had closed off some areas around the Gaza Strip, so traffic from Ashkelon could not drive along the border to Sderot. These areas were expected to be under direct threat and the threat extended dozens of kilometers inland. 

When I arrived on the border it was quiet. There wasn’t much traffic. However there are still industries operating around the border, so there are many people who have to use the roads. I’ve been in this area many times before during numerous conflicts over the last two decades of conflicts. Most of the landscape is fields and there were a few soldiers who had set up a checkpoint south of Ashkelon near Yad Mordechai and the turnoff to Karmia. 

I drove out toward Karmia and Zikim Beach until there were more roadblocks. Here I paused and wondered what would come next. The radio said people could leave their shelters. Israel had carried out strikes against sites in Khan Yunis and Beit Lahia. I could see smoke rising from Beit Lahia.

The rocket fire begins

As I began to drive back towards a hill that overlooks the border area I could see streaks of white smoke rising from Gaza. These are the telltale signs of rockets. Soon Iron Dome was at work overhead, its Tamir interceptor missiles flying toward the rockets.  

IDF air defenses are seen intercepting rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, on May 10, 2023 (video credit: Seth J. Frantzman)

This was just the opening salvo of a long series of salvos that poured missiles over our heads. It began at 1:27 and continued at 1:30, 1:35 and every five or ten minutes until 2:30 and then began around 3 in the afternoon when more rockets were fired from Gaza heading toward areas south of Tel Aviv.

The Rockets were intercepted by Iron Dome in dozens of interceptions. Each of these salvos and the interceptors heading toward them could be seen from areas south of Ashkelon. The rocket fire was concentrated here. Smoke filled the skies and slowly drifted away with each round of interceptions. Some rockets fell in open areas nearby and smoke rose from the fields. Inside Gaza loud booms indicated that Israel was responding. The radio continued to say where the sirens were sounding and encouraged people to go to their shelters. In many areas along the roads there are no shelters, so cars had to brave the roads south of Ashkelon with nothing more to do than keep driving. 

The number of salvos in broad daylight took place as they have in the past. However, standing under the missiles fired from Gaza and the Iron Dome interceptors was still jarring. There were sirens in the distance, but in some areas, there are no sirens and therefore you can be standing outside and suddenly see small bright lights tailed by smoke rising into the area from Iron Dome interceptors heading to stop the missiles.

As the afternoon continued it appears Islamic Jihad began to use its longer-range rockets, firing them toward areas such as Rishon Lezion and into other areas such as those directed at Netivot. Border areas were spared some of the rockets, as they flew high up in the air, way above the few residents who remained near the border. Nevertheless, for those working in industries near the border, or living in larger towns such as Sderot there was nowhere to go. Most of them are used to the situation. Trucks continued to go back and forth from industrial areas and civilians continued to drive on the most essential roads. 



Tags Gaza Palestinian Islamic Jihad Palestinians Gaza rockets Sderot rockets Iron Dome Israeli Palestinian Conflict Operation Shield and Arrow
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by