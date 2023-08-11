The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Palestinian man killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Tulkarm

The Palestinian, identified as Mahmoud Jihad Al-Jarad, was reportedly a member of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Tulkarm.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 11, 2023 12:09
Palestinian gunmen from the Fatah movement's Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades hold their weapons during a parade in the Balata camp, in the West Bank city of Nablus. March 17, 2023. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian gunmen from the Fatah movement's Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades hold their weapons during a parade in the Balata camp, in the West Bank city of Nablus. March 17, 2023.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

A Palestinian was killed and four others were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces in Tulkarm in the northern West Bank early Friday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

The Palestinian, identified as Mahmoud Jihad Al-Jarad, was reportedly a member of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Tulkarm.

Hamas responded to Jarad's death on Friday, stating "we confirm that our fight will continue and will not stop, and the criminal enemy will realize that its crimes will not go unanswered, and that the resistance will continue with all strength, determination and steadfastness, and that the blood shed in the way of defending Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa will not be wasted, but rather will ignite the fire of the revolution again.

An Israeli military raid to search for wanted Palestinians at the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm, in the West Bank. July 24, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) An Israeli military raid to search for wanted Palestinians at the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm, in the West Bank. July 24, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Second member of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades killed in recent clashes

Jarad is the second member of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades to be killed in the past two days. On Thursday morning, Amir Ahmed Muhammad Khalifa, a commander in the group, was killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces in Zawata, north of Nablus. The IDF said Khalifa fired toward Israeli forces and the forces responded, shooting him.

Additionally, on Thursday night, a Palestinian was shot and wounded by Israeli forces south of Nablus, according to Palestinian reports.



IDF
