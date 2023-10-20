Who in Jerusalem supports Hamas?

Hadassah-University Medical Center has suspended a doctor who expressed support for Hamas.

“In light of the current situation in which the country is at war, a doctor who allegedly expressed support on social media, with elements that violated every basic rule of human decency, was suspended from Hadassah immediately, pending a hearing to examine the termination of his activity in Hadassah, as required by law,” the hospital said in a statement. “At the same time, the hospital informed the Civil Administration that his permit to enter Israel has been suspended.”

The doctor’s support for Hamas is not an isolated occurrence. During the past week, at least 40 people, including a teacher, have been arrested and held for further investigation.

Hamas supporters in Jerusalem

In the first week of the war in Gaza, district police announced that they have arrested dozens of people suspected of incitement and support for terrorism. Three are employees of the municipality’s education system – a teacher at an east Jerusalem school, a children’s transportation coordinator, and a kindergarten assistant. They were arrested last Saturday on suspicion of incitement and hate speech, and identifying with the terrorist organization Hamas.

Earlier that day, four suspects were arrested in their car. One reportedly said that he would “kill all the Jews.” Since the start of the war, 40 people have been arrested and interrogated on suspicion of inciting or supporting terrorism. People hold Hamas flags in Jerusalem. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

District police have increased their efforts to monitor various accounts on social networks that contain content considered incitement to terrorism and violence. In particular, they are searching for posts that identify, sympathize, and support Hamas’ murderous acts.

The teacher and the student transportation coordinator are suspected of publishing content that includes expressions of support and incitement to terrorism and violence. After monitoring the content on social networks, the police located the female suspects, who were arrested and taken in for questioning. Advertisement

The four suspects arrested by Jerusalem district police in a car in Tzur Bahar had ready-to-use fireworks in their vehicle; one person was in the area illegally.

As of Wednesday, the Jerusalem Municipality fired two employees who had supported the October 7 massacre by Hamas. The municipality last week released a strongly worded message to its employees, warning them against statements in the media that include incitement, violence, and racism.

“The municipality will take significant measures against employees who act contrary to this warning,” stated Lior Israeli, head of the human resources administration.

MEANWHILE, residents of neighborhoods along the city’s seam line are taking precautions to protect against infiltrators. For example, in the Nof Zion neighborhood, residents have organized armed civilian patrols. The municipality has also dispatched vehicles to patrol the neighborhoods.

In Palestinian villages adjacent to Jewish neighborhoods along the city’s seam line, there have been reports that since Sunday, joyful fireworks have been set off. Heads of terrorist organizations in the West Bank reportedly have called on Palestinians to join the struggle, and there is a concern about an escalation from the territories.

As a precaution, Jerusalem residents are locking the gates that lead to apartment parking lots. Many are also carrying firearms, as well as volunteering for the Civil Guard.

On Sunday, police arrested two Muslim clerics on suspicion of inciting terrorism and violence. In one case, the preacher said inside a Jerusalem mosque: “Come out in your masses and follow the way of the warrior in the holy war.”

Elsewhere, a resident of Isawiya made inflammatory statements in the mosque, calling on the Arab residents to join the war against the Jews. A few days after the start of the war, the Jerusalem district police monitored a video on social media of a sermon at a Jerusalem mosque, during which the preacher called for violence and terrorism.

The suspect said: “Come out in droves and follow the path of the warrior in the holy war.” Following the incident, Jerusalem police detectives arrested the preacher, a resident of Tzur Bahar. His detention was extended for several days as the investigation into his case continues.

On Sunday, detectives also arrested another preacher, a resident of Isawiya, on suspicion that he called for violence and terrorism last Friday at a mosque in the neighborhood. The suspect praised the terrorist organization Hamas and the terrorists, saying: “It is the duty of every Muslim in the Islamic nation to wage jihad with his soul and money.” ❖