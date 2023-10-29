IDF strikes Hezbollah as rockets launched toward northern Israel

The IDF struck several Hezbollah terrorist cells and infrastructure in southern Lebanon on Sunday after a number of rockets were fired toward northern Israel throughout the day.

On Sunday afternoon, three rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Rosh Pina and nearby areas, just east of Safed. Two of the rockets were intercepted and one fell in an open area. No injuries were reported. The IDF struck the site where the rockets were launched from in response.

Shortly afterward, six rockets were fired toward Kiryat Shmona, with three rockets falling within the city. One of the rockets sparked a fire in a home in the city. Later, about ten rockets were fired toward Nahariya, Shlomi, and nearby communities, with the IDF striking in southern Lebanon in response.

A group called the Fajr Forces, linked to the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islamic Group in Lebanon, claimed responsibility for the rocket fire toward Kiryat Shmona. The other rocket fire toward northern Israel has not been claimed as of yet.

Earlier in the day, several projectiles were launched toward Malkia and Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel as well.

IDF strike on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Footage released October 29, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

The IDF struck a terrorist cell that was planning to launch projectiles near Mount Dov on Sunday afternoon and had conducted attacks against Israeli territory earlier in the day. In the strike, many weapons were destroyed, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah was also hit in IDF strikes throughout the day. According to Lebanese media, the strikes reached as far as Chaaitiyeh, over 11 km from the Lebanese-Israeli border. Additional sites were targeted near al-Bustan, Marwahin, Zibqin, the Shebaa Farms area, and Yarine, among other locations. Advertisement

The IDF additionally struck two people on a motorcycle near Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

Hezbollah claims responsibility for attacks targeting IDF

Hezbollah took responsibility for several attacks targeting Israeli forces on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, Hezbollah claimed it discovered an Israeli infantry force and attacked it. The terrorist movement additionally said that it fired at IDF sites near the Shebaa Farms and Misgav Am earlier in the day.

Hezbollah additionally announced that a member in the terrorist group was killed amid the exchanges of fire along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

On Saturday, at around 10 pm, two mortar shells hit a UNIFIL base in the vicinity of the village of Houla, resulting in the injury of one peacekeeper who was promptly evacuated for medical treatment. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) October 29, 2023

On Saturday, two mortar shells hit a UNIFIL base near Houla, lightly wounding one peacekeeper at the base, UNIFIL announced on Sunday. Another UNIFIL base was hit in Naqoura.

“UNIFIL expresses serious concern over these two attacks on our troops who are tirelessly working 24/7 to restore stability in southern Lebanon and de-escalate this perilous situation. We strongly urge all parties involved in the conflict to immediately cease fire,” added UNIFIL on X.

“Attacking UN peacekeepers is a crime, a violation of international law and must be condemned. Investigations have been launched into both incidents.”

IDF soldiers, Palestinian terrorists clash in northern Gaza

On the southern front, IDF soldiers and Palestinian terrorists clashed near the Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip after the terrorists exited a tunnel near the crossing, as Israeli forces continued their operations within the Gaza Strip.

IDF activities in late October during the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. Footage released October 29, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

Israeli forces killed a number of terrorists and injured several others. Additional firefights took place in other locations around the Gaza Strip simultaneously, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.