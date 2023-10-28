Israel strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah rocket barrage

Israel struck terror targets in Lebanon amid a rocket barrage from Lebanon that sounded rocket alarms in northern Israeli communities including Margoliot, Misgav Am, and the Bedouin town of Arab el-Aramshe on Saturday.

Previously, an Israeli fighter jet hit terrorist infrastructure on Friday night. The Israeli strike came in response to rocket fire from Hezbollah.

While the launches were aimed at Israel, the rockets apparently misfired and landed in Syrian territory.

IDF intercepts surface-to-air missile

On Saturday, the IDF said it targeted a surface-to-air missile, also launched from Lebanese territory. The missile interception caused a loud blast that was reportedly heard throughout northern Israel.

The IDF subsequently struck at the source of the missile launch. IDF Artillery Corps near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, July 6, 2023 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The IDF also later used a UAV to target a terrorist squad that tried to launch anti-tank missiles from Lebanon into Israel.

No injuries were reported among IDF personnel from the exchange.

Later on Saturday afternoon, more rocket launches and mortar shells coming from Lebanon were reported by the IDF.

The attacks were aimed at Israeli territory and IDF positions but landed in open areas.

In response, IDF tank and artillery units responded with fire toward the sources of the attacks and targeted more Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon.

This is a developing story