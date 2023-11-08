Hamas commander: Haniyeh and Sinwar 'destroyed us'

A senior Hamas commander told the UK's Daily Mail that Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar had "destroyed" the lower levels of the terrorist movement by ordering the October 7 attack, according to a report by the British newspaper on Sunday.

The commander, calling himself Abu Mohammed, told the newspaper in an interview over Telegram that originally the plan was to kidnap a few Israeli soldiers, but the orders were changed at the last minute by Hamas military leaders to conduct the massacre which ended up taking place on that tragic Saturday morning a month ago.

"Our reason to speak is that we want to raise our voice to the world. My dear Gaza is under bombardment," he lamented: "The problem is because of our leadership."

The commander pointed to the fact that Haniyeh and other leaders live in splendor abroad while he's sustaining himself on some dates and olive oil.

Abu Mohammed also accused Sinwar of "acting like a street fighter," saying Hamas terrorists were told to "do what they like" when attacking Israel. Blood in houses when Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri, and 30 other nearby communities in Southern Israel on October 7, killing more than 1400 people, and taking more than 200 hostages into Gaza, near the Israeli-Gaza border. (credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)

Hamas commander says contact lost with leaders

The commander additionally stated that contact had been lost with Hamas's political bureau, saying "We don’t know what direction to go in next. We don’t know which path to take. They destroyed us."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also spoke about the disconnect between the Hamas leadership and the lower levels of the terrorist group recently, saying that Sinwar has been completely cut off from the rest of the organization and that Hamas's command structure is collapsing.