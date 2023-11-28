Thai nationals kidnapped to Gaza were taken for their ‘own protection,’ claims Hamas official

The Hamas official claimed that Hamas terrorists were trying to protect the Thai nationals from Israeli authorities on October 7.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Updated: NOVEMBER 28, 2023 05:36
Thai workers taken hostage by Hamas and later released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, pose with a member of Thai mission after a medical checkup, in Tel Aviv, Israel, in this handout image released on November 25, 2023. (photo credit: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Thailand/Handout via REUTERS)
Thai workers taken hostage by Hamas and later released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, pose with a member of Thai mission after a medical checkup, in Tel Aviv, Israel, in this handout image released on November 25, 2023.
(photo credit: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Thailand/Handout via REUTERS)

Hamas Official Hisham Qasem, in an interview on Turkish station TRT TV on November 26, claimed that the Thai nationals kidnapped to Gaza were taken for their own safety.

Qasem, in a talk translated by the Middle East Media Research Interview, claimed that Turkey and Hamas had “discussed the release of some of the [Thai] detainees.

“As we said at the beginning of the October 7 operation, these [Thai nationals] were detained for their own protection, because on October 7, the forces of the Zionist army were shelling the houses with people inside - whether members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, [foreign] laborers, or even the Zionist inhabitants of those settlements.”

Hamas conspiracy theories

The Hamas official's false claims that Israel attacked its own people have been mirrored by the Palestinian Authority's leadership and have circulated online by conspiracists. Extensive documentation has proved that the atrocities committed on October 7 were done so by members of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Haaretz denying claims that they reported Israeli authorities killed civilians on October 7. (credit: screenshot)
Haaretz denying claims that they reported Israeli authorities killed civilians on October 7. (credit: screenshot)

“This was admitted in the initial investigation of the Interior Ministry,” Qasem goes on to claim, adding that it was reported in the Israeli media sources Haaretz and Maariv. Haaretz has denied ever publishing such a finding and no record verifying Qasem’s claims in Maariv's records. 

Qasem also claimed that the release of hostages was thanks to the “blessed mediation by Turkey” despite media reports stating that Iran had brokered the deal to have the foreign nationals released.



