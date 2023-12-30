IDF: 80% of Hezbollah's rockets don't reach Israel, land inside Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2023 16:41
IDF forces seen on Mount Dov (photo credit: ANCHO GOSH/FLASH90)
IDF forces seen on Mount Dov
(photo credit: ANCHO GOSH/FLASH90)

The IDF's Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on X on Saturday that about 80% of Hezbollah rockets launched from Lebanon fall within Lebanese territory.

Adraee then attacked the terror organization for violating UN resolution 1701 and called on them to stop using the Lebanese people as hostages. 

"In response to his attacks, we continue to strike Hezbollah’s positions and its deployment in #South_Lebanon, which will never be the same as it was before October 7."

This comes the same day as a drone attack struck the Mount Dov area, which Lebanon claims as its territory.

Failed launches from Lebanon towards Israel, December 30, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Failed launches from Lebanon towards Israel, December 30, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Hezbollah targeted in response

Hezbollah also announced that four of their operatives were killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon, on Saturday.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, more than 160 Hezbollah members have been killed. 

The 80% failure rate is a huge increase in rocket failures, earlier in December the IDF reported that only 20% of the rockets failed to reach Israel.



