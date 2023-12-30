IDF: 80% of Hezbollah's rockets don't reach Israel, land inside Lebanon

The IDF's Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on X on Saturday that about 80% of Hezbollah rockets launched from Lebanon fall within Lebanese territory.

Adraee then attacked the terror organization for violating UN resolution 1701 and called on them to stop using the Lebanese people as hostages.

سقط داخل الأراضي اللبنانية نحو 80% من قذائف حزب الله الارهابي الصاروخية التي أطلقت يوم أمس لاستهداف أراضينا.#حزب_الله يخرق القرار الدولي 1701 ويواصل استخدام اللبنانيين رهائن في قراراته للتضامن وإسناد دواعش حماس قتلة الأطفال ومغتصبي النساء. ردًا على اعتداءاته نواصل ضرب مواقع… pic.twitter.com/ooPsbrUJEV — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 30, 2023

"In response to his attacks, we continue to strike Hezbollah’s positions and its deployment in #South_Lebanon, which will never be the same as it was before October 7."

This comes the same day as a drone attack struck the Mount Dov area, which Lebanon claims as its territory. Failed launches from Lebanon towards Israel, December 30, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Hezbollah targeted in response

Hezbollah also announced that four of their operatives were killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon, on Saturday.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, more than 160 Hezbollah members have been killed.

1 in 5 Hezbollah rockets fired toward Israel falls within Lebanon. Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets and missiles towards Israel since October 7. Rockets aim to harm and kill—putting both Israeli and Lebanese civilians at risk. The IDF will continue to defend Israel's… pic.twitter.com/xbOP8yWL3k — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 14, 2023

The 80% failure rate is a huge increase in rocket failures, earlier in December the IDF reported that only 20% of the rockets failed to reach Israel.