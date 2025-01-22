Russia believes dual-national hostage to be unwell

Russian-Israeli Alexander Trufanov, who has been held hostage in Gaza by Hamas terrorists and is due to be released as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, is reportedly unwell according to sources in Israeli and Russian media quoting the Russian Ambassador to Israel on Tuesday.

Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov stated that Moscow has evidence that Trufanov's condition is not good, adding, "We hope that in the remaining few days, his health condition will not worsen," according to reports in Israeli media.

Viktorov added that "there is a firm promise from the Hamas leadership, given to the Russian side, that he will be returned alive and well" during an interview with Russian state media TV channel Russia24 on Monday.

Viktorov reiterated that Trufanov's condition was "satisfactory but not positive" during a separate interview with Russia24 on Tuesday.

Trufanov is believed to have been wounded during the October 7 massacre. PIJ releases a sign-of-life video of Gaza hostage Alexander Trufanov, November 13, 2024. (credit: Screenshots from Telegram)

Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a video of Trufanov on November 15.

Notably, Moscow maintains diplomatic ties with Hamas.

Social media statements

Viktorov on Monday posted on his official X/Twitter account "We hope that our compatriot Alexander Trufanov will also return home safely in the near future," amid welcoming the release of Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher.

The Russian Embassy's official social media praised the ceasefire agreement and expressed hope that Trufanov would be released in a post on January 16.