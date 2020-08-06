Brother of senior Fatah official killed in family feud

The Palestinian Authority has formed a commission of inquiry to investigate the death of Khalil al-Sheikh, the brother of Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the PA General Authority of Civil Affairs and member of the Fatah Central Committee.

Khalil, 47, was shot in the chest on Wednesday night when he and other Palestinians tried to arrange a reconciliation between two rival families in Al-Bireh, the twin city of Ramallah.

It was not clear what sparked the shooting.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that Khalil was shot by an officer belonging to the Palestinian Preventive Security Force. The suspect has been arrested by the PA security forces, the reports said.

Khalil died shortly after being rushed to a hospital in Al-Bireh.

As news of his death spread, scores of Fatah gunmen took to the streets of some neighborhoods in Ramallah and Al-Bireh and unleashed a volley of gunfire. The gunmen also forced shopkeepers to close their businesses.

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, announcing the decision to form a commission of inquiry into the incident, instructed its members to take all necessary measures to find out what happened.

PA security officials said that the shooting incident was directly connected to a family feud and had nothing to do with the victim’s brother, Hussein al-Sheikh, who is one of the most powerful Fatah figures in the West Bank. The officials claimed that Khalil was hit by a stray bullet.

The officials warned that the PA security forces would not allow scenes of anarchy and lawlessness on the streets of Ramallah and Al-Bireh. They were referring to the appearance of Fatah gunmen in some neighborhoods immediately after the shooting incident.