The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Court leaves fate of West Bank Bedouin Kahn Al-Ahmar village hanging

The state in turn would like to delay the process by about four months. The debate is the latest twist in a protracted legal battle with regard to the village that dates back at least eleven years.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 14:45
Israeli authorities demolish a house and a shed near the West Bank city of Hebron, on October 18, 2020. (photo credit: WISSAM HASHLAMON/FLASH90)
Israeli authorities demolish a house and a shed near the West Bank city of Hebron, on October 18, 2020.
(photo credit: WISSAM HASHLAMON/FLASH90)
The High Court of Justice has left the fate of the illegal West Bank herding village of Kahn al-Ahmar hanging as it weighs a request from the state to delay its demolition.
On Sunday morning it debated a request from the right-wing NGO Regavim to force the state to act now to raze the herding community of huts and tents that is perched off of Route 1, on the outskirts of the Kfar Adumim settlement.
The state in turn would like to delay the process by about four months. The debate is the latest twist in a protracted legal battle with regard to the village that dates back at least eleven years.
Regavim director-general Meir Deutsch said after the hearing, which included two closed-door side bar conferences, said that it was clear the state had no reason to delay the evacuation.
“The most obvious thing that arose from today’s hearing was that the state doesn’t have any legal argument, and is relying only on mysterious and hidden policy declarations that are hidden from the public eye,” Deutsch said.
The attorney for Kahn al-Ahmar, Tawfiq Jabareen, focused on the continued demolition threat to the village of some 180 Bedouins from the Jahalin tribe, noting that he believed the court had leaned in the direction of Regavim to carry out the demolition.
“We do not know what the decision will be,” Jabareen told reporters after the hearing.
"From the opening hearing, we can feel that the two judges are going to issue an order against the state, an order to explain why they cannot demolish Kahn al-Ahmar now,” he said.
“Still, the problem of Kahn al-Ahmar is that the Israeli government wants to demolish” it Jabareen said.
Israel had initially expelled the Jahalin Bedouin from the Negev and into the neighboring West Bank when it was under Jordanian rule in the early 1950s. After it had passed into Israeli hands in the aftermath of the Six-Day war, the Abu-Dahuk clan of Jahalin settled in the area of the current village during the 1970s.
The state has rejected attempts by the village in recent years to apply for permits and has offered two alternative locations, one near a landfill and another near a sewage treatment plan.
The village wants to remain in its current location and the state would like to relocate it, but does not want to do so now.


Tags Israel West Bank bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz needs to bring the Israeli government to an end By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by