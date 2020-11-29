Court leaves fate of West Bank Bedouin Kahn Al-Ahmar village hanging

The High Court of Justice has left the fate of the illegal West Bank herding village of Kahn al-Ahmar hanging as it weighs a request from the state to delay its demolition.On Sunday morning it debated a request from the right-wing NGO Regavim to force the state to act now to raze the herding community of huts and tents that is perched off of Route 1, on the outskirts of the Kfar Adumim settlement. The state in turn would like to delay the process by about four months. The debate is the latest twist in a protracted legal battle with regard to the village that dates back at least eleven years.Regavim director-general Meir Deutsch said after the hearing, which included two closed-door side bar conferences, said that it was clear the state had no reason to delay the evacuation.“The most obvious thing that arose from today’s hearing was that the state doesn’t have any legal argument, and is relying only on mysterious and hidden policy declarations that are hidden from the public eye,” Deutsch said.The attorney for Kahn al-Ahmar, Tawfiq Jabareen, focused on the continued demolition threat to the village of some 180 Bedouins from the Jahalin tribe, noting that he believed the court had leaned in the direction of Regavim to carry out the demolition. “We do not know what the decision will be,” Jabareen told reporters after the hearing.
if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"From the opening hearing, we can feel that the two judges are going to issue an order against the state, an order to explain why they cannot demolish Kahn al-Ahmar now," he said."Still, the problem of Kahn al-Ahmar is that the Israeli government wants to demolish" it Jabareen said.Israel had initially expelled the Jahalin Bedouin from the Negev and into the neighboring West Bank when it was under Jordanian rule in the early 1950s. After it had passed into Israeli hands in the aftermath of the Six-Day war, the Abu-Dahuk clan of Jahalin settled in the area of the current village during the 1970s.The state has rejected attempts by the village in recent years to apply for permits and has offered two alternative locations, one near a landfill and another near a sewage treatment plan.The village wants to remain in its current location and the state would like to relocate it, but does not want to do so now.