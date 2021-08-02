Court pushes deal for Palestinians to stay in Sheikh Jarrah homes

The High Court of Justice pushed four Sheikh Jarrah families to accept a compromise deal Monday that would nullify eviction orders and allow them to remain in their east Jerusalem homes.

The three-hour debate in Jerusalem ended however without any conclusion. The three panel judiciary asked the Sheikh Jarrah families to consider an offer by which one member of each family would be granted life-time protected tenancy on the property in exchange for annual payments of NIS 1,500 shekels.

"This is the practical solution," said Judge Yitzhak Amit who led most of the proceedings.

"We recommend it precisely because .. you do not want anyone to be thrown out of their home."

Attorney Ilan Shemer who represents the Nahalat Shimon company that owns the property on which the Sheikh Jarrah families live, warned that any compromise that was struck would be an "empty agreement."

"I have been handling this case for years and they [the Shiekh Jarrah] families have not abided by any decision so why do you think they would do so now," he asked.

He noted that in the past they had also refused to pay a minimal amount of rent due on the property, a situation which had helped bring about the decision to evict them.

This case is so old, Shemer said, that there is not a judge in Jerusalem who has not dealt with it.

Attorney Sami Ersheid who represents the four Sheikh Jarrah families said his clients feared that by accepting the status of "protected tenants" they would given up their ownership claims to the property.

He was not assuaged by assurances from the judges that the designation of protected tenancy and the rental would not prejudice any further legal proceedings with respect to property rights.

After the hearing ended, Ersheid said that the "The parties didn't reach any compromise or conclusions."

"The judges heard our arguments .. and we are waiting for a decision which might come today or tomorrow or in the coming days," he told the dozens of reporters who crowded around him.

It is also possible that a second hearing would be held, Ersheid said. Should the compromise move forward he would have to supply the court with those who would receive the protected tenancy.

The High Court is the last venue of appeal for the families who have received two lower court rulings that allow for their eviction.

Their case is considered precedent setting for the additional 24 families in their neighborhood who are in the mist of similar legal battles.

The case has garnered international attention including from the United States, the United Nations and the European Union. Fear of Palestinians evictions helped spark the 11-day Gaza war in May, with Hamas claiming that it must defend Jerusalem.

A number of diplomats were in court to observe the proceedings as were some Israeli politicians including MK Ofer Cassif of the Joint List, who has been very vocal in support of the Palestinians.

The diplomatic community, the Israel Left and the Palestinians have framed the issue as an attempt by the Israeli Right to increase the Jewish presence in Jerusalem by evicting Palestinians who have residency rights in the city but who lack Israeli citizenship.

At issue is a property battle between the Nahalat Shimon Company, which owns property that once belonged to the Sepharadi Community Council and the Ashkenazi General Council prior to the 1948 War of Independence.

It has asserted that ownership based on land documents that predate the 1948 War of Independence and which were legally reactivated in 1972, in the aftermath of the Six-Day War.

During the 1948 war, Jews fled the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, also known as Shimon HaTzadik in honor of the Second Temple era high priest who is buried there.

They were replaced by Palestinians who fled from west Jerusalem, Haifa and Yaffo.

In the 1950s the Jordanian government offered 28 families homes in that neighborhood if they would relinquish their refugee status.

But the Jordanians never registered the property in their names. These families are also prevented by Israeli law from pursuing property claims to property they owned within sovereign Israel.

In advance of Monday's hearing to the court Ershied and his co-counsel Husni Abu Hussein presented new documents to the court to show that the Jordanians had taken initial steps to register the property but did not complete the process prior to the Six-Day War in 1967 when east Jerusalem passed from Jordanian to Israeli control.

The panel of three judges — Amit, Noam Sohlberg and Daphne Barak-Erez — attempted to by-pass the thorny diplomatic issues and property issues and attempted to find a compromise that worked within the existing legal paradigm, in which the Nahalat Shimon Company is the legally registered property owner and by which the Palestinians are protected tenants.

Hussein and Ersheid agued that this paradigm was too narrow and asked the consider to consider that rescinding all past property rulings in the case dating back to 1972, so that the property status could be re-examined anew.

At some point they broke the debate for twenty minutes so they could speak among themselves and Hussein and Ersheid could confer with their clients.

They asked the attorneys not to leave the courtroom. Hussein and Ersheid spent the time surrounded by some 20 of members of the four families, so they could explain the situation to them in Arabic since no translation of the proceedings was provided.