EU demands probe into IDF shooting of Palestinian

Abu Aram is in critical condition in a Hebron hospital after being shot in the neck.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 2, 2021 22:58
IDF troops near the location of the exposed IEDs. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops near the location of the exposed IEDs.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The European Union called for an investigation into the IDF shooting of  Harun Abu Aram, 24, in the neck Friday during an incident in which soldiers attempted to confiscate a generator in the West Bank's South Hebron Hills.
Abu Aram is in critical condition in Al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron. According to the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Health he is likely paralyzed as a result of the shooting.
"The EU opposes such excessive and disproportionate use of force and calls on the Israeli authorities to swiftly and fully investigate this serious incident in order to bring the perpetrators to justice," it said in a statement tweeted by the EU delegation to the Palestinians Saturday.
The Joint List also protested the incident which left Abu Aram critical injured.
Joint List Party head Aymen Odeh said the incident was part of an IDF campaign to rid Area C, which is under Israeli military and civilian control, of Palestinians.
Abu Aram "is another victim of the attempt to push the [Palestinian] villagers in Area C into cities [in Area C], and to seize as much territory as possible [in Area C] with as few Palestinians as possible," Odeh said.
"The only solution is an independent Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel," he added.
MK Aida Touma Suleiman (Joint List) tweeted that, "such crimes will not end until the occupation is over."
The IDF has said it is investigating the incident. Channel 12 reported on Friday night that the initial investigation indicated that Abu Aram was shot as the result of an unintentional discharge by one of the soldiers on the scene.
According to the left-wing non-governmental group B'Tselem the incident occurred when the IDF attempted to confiscate building equipment, including a generator, from Abu Aram's neighbor.
The IDF has demolished Abu Aram's home in November. His home and that of his neighbors which had been under construction, were built illegally.
"Abu Aram was shot in the neck from a close distance as he and other Palestinians were attempting to retrieve the generator from the soldiers," B'Tselem said.

Harun Abu Aram is in critical condition in Al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron after being shot by IDF (COURTESY OF FAMILY).
According to the IDF, the incident occurred during a "routine mission of seizing illegal equipment."
It explained that "a violent riot developed that include massive stone throwing in which 150 Palestinians participated. IDF troops responded with protest dispersal means and shot in the air.
"During the disturbance, a violent incident occurred in which Palestinians used violence against the [soldiers]," the IDF stated.
"The claim that a Palestinian was wounded by live ammunition is known. The incident is being investigated," the IDF added.
A video 2:31 minutes that depicts the incident in which Abu Aram was shot. Initially it portrays what looks like a tug of war between IDF soldiers and Palestinians over a large piece of mechanical equipment.
None of the Palestinians appear armed and at most there seemed to be half-a-dozen Palestinians in the frame, interacting with the soldiers.
Then at minute 1:54 there is a shot and the camera is jostled and is focused on the ground before returning to the scene, where Abu Arum can be seeing lying on the ground.


Tags European Union IDF Israeli–Palestinian conflict
