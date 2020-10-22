EU opposes Palestinian uprooting, MKs work to legalize settler outposts

Right-wing Israeli politicians urged Israel to legalize settler outposts, while European Union diplomats called for an end to the razing of Palestinian structures as the two groups held opposing media events in the West Bank on Thursday.Both groups feared the pending demolition of homes, as part of the larger battles between Israelis and Palestinians for control of Area C. In the small herding Bedouin community of Wadi Jimel, which is located between the Ma’ale Adumim settlement and Jerusalem, local diplomats called on Israel to halt its demolition of Palestinian homes, fearing that this village could be a target."The EU member states and like-minded partner countries... are concerned about the continued settlement expansion and the constant threat of demolition of property and eviction faced by the local communities." said EU representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff.He was joined in his visit by 16 European local diplomats. It’s the second such visit the group has made this week. On Monday the delegation visited Palestinian herding and farming villages located in IDF Firing Zone 918.On the opposite side of Jerusalem, in the Gush Etzion region, some 18 parliamentarians visited a number of outposts and called on the government to legalize all West Bank outposts. Past attempts to pass legislation to authorize all 100 of them en masse, has never received Knesset approval. In May 217 the security cabinet formed a committee to regulate the outposts headed by veteran settler leader Pinhas Wallerstein, but his work also never led to a blanket legalization.The former Bush and Obama administrations had presumed that the outpost would eventually be demolished. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slowly worked to legalized them, by allowing for their authorization as neighborhoods of existing settlements on a case by case basis.The status of the outposts under the Trump administration has been unclear. Under Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel would eventually be allowed to annex up to 30% of the West Bank. It’s a move that would place all the settlements under Israeli sovereignty.Settlers are concerned that this annexation plan, does not include the outposts. They have noted that Trump’s annexation map places many of the outpost outside the annexation line.Now that Israel has agreed to suspend any plans for annexation in exchange for normalization deal with Arab nations, settlers have stepped up their campaign for authorization of the outposts to ensure their inclusion in any sovereignty plan.Caucus co-chair Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina), who was also participated in the visit, accused the government of dragging its feet when it came to authorizing the outposts.The caucus plans to advance legislation called “fabric of life” that would regulate the outposts, he said. Co-chair MK Haim Katz (Likud) said the also hopped that sovereignty would be applied to the settlements soon. Katz lashed out at the government, of which he is a member, accusing in it abandoning the settlements. “That is why we are here,” Katz said.Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman gave the group of parliamentarians, which included former justice minister Ayelet Shaked, a brief over which of the significance of the outpost communities in his region.Yesha Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni: "The task currently facing the government and the Knesset is practical sovereignty. This means promoting the regulation of all the [Jewish] communities [in Judea and Samaria], approving [settler] construction plans, preserving Area C and preventing the [Palestinian] takeover of land.”The group was brief by two representatives of the right-wing NGO Regavim, director of operations Yakhin Zik and director-general Meir Deutsch.They have argued that Israel must work more aggressively to demolish illegal Palestinian structures. Regavim has argued that such illegal construction is part of an overall Palestinian Authority plan to ensure that Area C will be part of a future Palestinian state.At present Area C is under Israeli military and civilian control. Right-wing politicians would like to see Israeli sovereignty applied to all of Area C. As a result, they are opposed to Palestinian development in that area."The pace of illegal construction has accelerated tremendously over the past number of years," said Zik. “We have mapped out some 60,000 illegal structures built by the Palestinians in Area C, in strategic areas where the vacuum created by Israeli bureaucracy, inaction and downright timidity in the face of international pressure has opened the door to a massive land-grab. We are losing ground – literally – at a shocking pace.”Deutsch said he was particularly concerned by the illegal construction of Palestinian schools."Schools that serve as anchors for new, illegal outposts, agricultural projects that exploit the outmoded system of law still in force here, and the transfer of Arab population into illegal structures – paid for with hundreds of millions of euros supplied by the EU and other European” partners, he said.The EU and the United Nations have argued that since Israel rarely hands out construction permits, Palestinians have no choice but to build illegally. The EU has supported that illegal construction, a move which it views as a humanitarian imperative under international law to ensure that Palestinians have shelter.According to a September report released Thursday by the UN Office of the Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian Territories, Israel has increased the pace of demolitions. In September alone, it stated, the IDF demolished or seized 76 Palestinian own structures, displacing 136 people. OCHA explained that the IDF targeted the structures because they lacked building permits, “which are nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain.”Inspite of the COVID-19 pandemic, OCHA said, there is a 31% in the number of such demolitions and confiscations when comparing the period in 2020 from March to the end of September with that same period as year.During those seven months, OCHA said, 461 Palestinian structures were demolished or confiscated, displacing 572 people. It’s the “highest such figures in four years,” OCHA added.It noted that structures donated with humanitarian funding were particularly targeted, with the demolition and confiscation of 21 of those structures. According to OCHA, the €30,000 loss, marked the largest number of aid structures targeted by the IDF.. Another five donor funded structures worth €40,000 were handed demolition or stop work orders, according to OCHA.Among the structures targeted was a “donor funded school” in the Bedouin community of Ras al Tin near Ramallah, which the Civil Administration destroyed twice, according to OCHA.“The school began operating on 6 September 2020, serving 50 Palestinian children, who previously had to walk five kilometers to reach the nearest school,” OCHA said.