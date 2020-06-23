Gantz: Annexation – or not – has consequences on Israel's security

With a week to go until the earliest date Israel can apply its sovereignty to portions of the West Bank, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz warned on Tuesday that there will be security consequences whether or not Israel makes the move.According to Gantz, US President Donald Trump’s peace plan is “the first to look at what’s happening on the ground in a realistic way,” but “what we will do will have consequences, and what we will not do will also have consequences.” A source familiar with Gantz’s thinking on the matter said moves towards annexation could be what breaks the long-term political stagnation between Israel and the Palestinians, which is also one of the core ideas behind the Trump peace plan.Israel “will not continue to wait for the Palestinians. We will move forward with or without them,” Gantz said in a press briefing.“We need to not only manage the conflict but also shape it,” the defense minister said, adding that “we will work to reduce as much as possible the danger of turning the State of Israel into a bi-national state while making sure that Israel remains in control of its security.”Gantz once again said Israel has to take the views of the international community and Washington into account, and the Palestinians can be involved as much as they want to, Gantz said.The alternate prime minister has tried to be deeply involved in shaping the sovereignty map and other plans to implement the Trump administration’s visions.Gantz’s remarks come amid a split between him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with regard to the plan.Netanyahu wants to move forward with the full 30% of the West Bank allowed Israel under Trump’s peace plan. Gantz wants to annex only a small area, preferably something in the major settlement blocs, with an eye toward quelling moderate Arab opposition.Annexation, Gantz said, “will have a long-term effect on Israel’s security” and therefore the “complicated” plans must be done responsibly. “We need the State of Israel to be safe, Jewish, and democratic as well as prosperous financially and these plans should translate into practical concepts as what to do, or what not to do,” he said.The IDF has been preparing for the various scenarios for several months under the name “Dawn in the Hills,” and according to Gantz, defense officials and the IDF have worked through all the various scenarios that could happen if Israel announces it is extending its laws in the West Bank.An anonymous senior UN official told Army Radio that Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is working behind the scenes to thwart Israel’s annexation plan. A UN official denied to The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov was the source for the report.The report indicates Gantz and Ashkenazi are not in total agreement, with Ashkenazi putting forward more objections than Gantz. Both Gantz and Ashkenazi have spoken of the importance of good relations with Jordan and Egypt. Jordan has warned that any annexation efforts would harm ties with Israel, including destroying the 1994 peace agreement between Israel and Jordan.US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was in Washington on Tuesday, for planned meetings with other officials involved in the US peacemaking effort, including special adviser to the president Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to determine what kind of Israeli sovereignty moves the US would support. They would also discuss how to proceed if Gantz and Netanyahu do not agree.Trump will have the final word on the matter, likely in the coming days, though the White House would not say an exact date for the decision.A source familiar with the US peacemaking team's talks denied a New York Times report that the White House is looking to push a non-belligerence pact between Israel and Gulf States as a sort of consolation prize for Netanyahu if annexation doesn’t happen, so he can bring a victory back to his political base.The source said that is not how negotiations work, the US cannot force the UAE to normalize ties with Israel if Jerusalem cancels annexation.Also Tuesday, over 100 EU and European parliamentarians from across the political spectrum urged High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell to strengthen ties with Israel by reconvening the EU-Israel Association Council, though most EU member states have expressed strong opposition to Israel applying sovereignty to parts of the West Bank.The council, which has not met since 2012, is the official framework for ministerial-level dialogue between the EU and Israel, as stipulated in their Association Agreement signed 25 years ago.The signatories, led by MEP Antonio López-Istúriz White of Spain, chairman of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Israel, called on Borrell to relaunch the council as an "effective forum for close dialogue and consultation" in light of the current "pressing challenges and significant shared interests" between Israel and the EU.ELNET, which advocates for closer relations between Israel and Europe, praised the lawmakers' "clear and united call for renewing bilateral exchange."Several members of Knesset signed the letter as well, including Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) and opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem).Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.