Gantz signs orders for seizure of materials for Hamas printing houses

“The printing houses of Hamas are a propaganda tool which are a cog in a machine of incitement, lies and terror.”

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 16, 2021 12:27
A Palestinian prints posters in preparation for a prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, 2011 (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
A Palestinian prints posters in preparation for a prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, 2011
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz has signed orders to seize materials that were intended to be delivered to printing houses used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
This comes after a joint operation in which the Defense Ministry, the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF), the Israel Defense Force’s Central Command, the National Cargo Screening Center and customs officials in the Tax Authority seized raw materials that were destined for printing houses utilized by Hamas.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that containers of paper materials arrived via the Ashdod Port and a large shipment of ink materials was destined for Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing
It said that one of the printing houses in the Gaza Strip that was supposed to be the recipient of the materials is “Amwaj Printing” and that it provides printing services to Hamas, including the production of flyers, posters and other propaganda materials for the military wing of Hamas.
The second printing house that was meant to be a recipient of the seized materials is “Alarqam Trading For Printing,” which prints the official newspaper of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Felesteen
The ministry noted that Felesteen is familiar from the picture of Gilad Shalit in captivity, where the kidnapped soldier was holding an edition of the newspaper as proof of his kidnapping and the date of the picture.
Following the announcement, Gantz said that “the printing houses of Hamas are a propaganda tool which are a cog in a machine of incitement, lies and terror. Along with ‘classic’ operations, we will continue to act on the economic front, led by the NBCTF, to drain the ‘terror swamp.'”


