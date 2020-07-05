Gantz: Trump’s peace plan shouldn’t be advanced during COVID-19 pandemic

US President Donald Trump’s peace plan shouldn’t be advanced during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though it provides the best blueprint for the resolutions of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz told the Israeli media on Sunday morning.





“Right now we have to deal with the giant crisis we have found ourselves in [COVID-19] and then we can continue to head afterwards to where we need to go,” he told Kan’s Reshet B Radio program.





It’s a message he repeated during an interview with Army Radio, “we have to find the right moment when it is possible strategically.”





He added, that embarking on such a “broad” and “large” plan “at this moment would be very problematic.”





True to this moment, given the current reality, “we have to be very cautious,” Gantz said.





He added that he and Netanyahu has discussed the timing of any sovereignty application.





“We will know how to advance at the right pace, the right moment, the right time and the right place,” Gantz said.





Trump ’s plan lays out a four-year blueprint to the creation of a two-state resolution to the conflict. But the issue at hand is whether Israel can apply immediate sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank.





According to the coalition agreement between the Likud and Blue and White parties, Israel had the option to annex that territory as early as July 1 as long as it had US approval. Gantz’s approval is not necessary, but the US wants both him and Netanyahu on board with the plan.





The US has yet to give Israel a green-light and a declaration from Washington on the matter is expected sometime this week.





Gantz supports sovereignty over the settlements, although he has never clarified if this is just the blocs or the isolated settlements. Gantz has, however, been very strong on the significance of the Jordan Valley to Israel’s security.





Gantz’s issue has been unilateral sovereignty, which he opposes. Gantz’s preference has been to apply sovereignty in dialogue with the Palestinians, Jordan and the Arab world even though they have rejected Trump’s plan and want a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines.





Gantz said he did believe that sovereignty would be applied in the coming period, but did not give a date as he underscored the significance of COVID-19.





Still, he said, the Trump plan is the correct one with which to advance relations between Israel and the Palestinians, said Gantz.





“I believe in it [Trump’s plan],” Gantz said.





It is the first plan that takes into account the reality on the ground with respect to the settlements and Israel’s security interests.





“I would be happy to continue to advance it, together with our American partners based on their suggestions, and through joint work with the Jordanians and the Palestinians,” Gantz said.





He listed the elements that made it so significant including a unified Jerusalem and the nullification of the pre-1967 line as a plausible final border for Israel.





In an interview with Kan News, he spoke more at length about the Palestinian statehood aspect of the plan.





“I am in support of separation from the Palestinians,” said Gantz. He hesitated to state outright whether he supported Palestinian statehood, explaining rather than he supported the plan for the Palestinians as laid out under Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century.’





That deal calls for a demilitarized Palestinian state on 70% of the West Bank, as well as over some east Jerusalem Palestinian neighborhoods that exist outside the boundaries of the security barrier, but still within the city’s municipal limits.





The way forward, Gantz said, is for Israel to retain security control of the area, as outlined in Trump’s plan, but without taking civic responsibility for the Palestinians by controlling their day-to-day life, such as education and utilities.





“We are not prepared to be dual national state. We want a secure, democratic and Jewish state that is flourishing economically and morally just,” Gantz said.





“The best way to do this is with the support of the US, which we have,” Gantz said. In additional, “we need to solicit global support and regional support as well as through dialogue with the Palestinians,” he explained.



