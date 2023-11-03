How have the women in Hevra Kadisha's unit been coping?

In the Magazine of October 6, we published a chillingly prescient three-page article on the holy and challenging work done by the IDF’s special Identification and Hevra Kadisha Women’s Unit burial society, which operates under the Chief Rabbinate of the IDF. This week, we catch up with the same interviewee, Sharon Laufer, to learn what she and other women in the unit have been doing since October 7 and how they’ve been coping.

When were you called up?

Saturday night, October 7. We knew something was happening during the day, so I turned on my phone and I got a message that I needed to leave when Shabbat was over. I took one of the other women from Efrat with me.

We worked through the night. I don’t even remember how many hours; I think it was a 12-hour shift, and we were on call for the next two weeks for 8- to 12-hour shifts every day. For me, it was from Saturday night through Thursday, and then I was off for Friday and Shabbat.

The following week, I was doing 8-hour shifts; and in the middle of the week we started konenut (on-call) shifts from home. By Saturday night, the end of the first week, we had caught up with the quantity of halalot [the bodies of fallen female soldiers] that were waiting to be identified. The recommendation was that beginning Tuesday, October 17, we would have konenut from home, which meant that if I got a notification, I could leave my house in five minutes and get to the base in an hour. That’s how most of us did it, unless we were called in for another case.

We have several teams working on a shift basis. Each team stayed with the same halala [the body of a fallen female soldier] through the whole process from identification to burial preparation, unless the identification happened at the end of the day and went over into the next day. In that case, the team that was on the next shift did the burial preparation. THE OCT. 25 funeral of three members of the Sharabi family – Lian, Noya and Yahel – murdered in Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

We were on 24/7 shifts, and the women from a similar unit up North started coming down the second week to relieve some of the women from the central part of the country. Once an identity was confirmed, the families were notified, and then we prepared the body for burial. It’s a process for each fallen soldier that takes time.

I prefer to be on the base rather than waiting at home to be called because, like everyone else, at least I feel like I’m doing something. And even when I’m sitting at home, there is always someone from my women’s team at the base who is ready to receive any halala that comes in. Advertisement

What about self-care?

The way I do self-care when I’m home is either writing in my journal or being creative in the kitchen. When we are on call on Shabbat, we have a psak [rabbinical ruling] that we are allowed to drive to the base, do our shift, and then drive home.

And the psychological aspect?

Of course, each team has a debriefing at the end of each shift to discuss any problems or difficulties that occurred during that specific shift. Our commander checks in with each of us daily. Every day there is a mental health officer who checks in with us. We have had many sessions where we were able to speak about the most difficult situations we had dealt with, individually, over the last few weeks. We feel very supported.

During the first week, when I left home in the morning to drive to the base, I got into my car and it still smelled of death and decay from the day before. Each day at the end of my shift, I could still smell it in my hair, my clothing, my shoes. That was really hard because even after I got home, after taking a shower and having a full night’s sleep, I’d get back in the car the following morning and the smell was still there. I couldn’t shake that.

One day I had come home early and I was cooking dinner. I was frying an onion, and it had that same smell! I didn’t know if I could continue cooking. So I looked at the onion and I thought, ‘I’m cooking this for sustenance, and I need to let this association go away.’ And then, after a few deep breaths, I was able to cook and eat the onion. A few days later I cooked more onions and did not have that association.

It’s so important to deal with these feelings immediately. When they rise within me, I don’t push them away; I look at them and I confront them and try to see multiple sides of what I’m looking at, with the knowledge of where it comes from – whether from anxiety or fear – and then I need to take it to a place of ‘Okay, I’m doing something healthy for myself or my family, and it’s not associated with this image of death in my consciousness.’

Did you experience a different kind of bonding during this time with your female colleagues?

A ZAKA worker walks through destruction in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Oct. 15 (credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)

The regular teams were on call the first week. During the second week, they started bringing in newer women who hadn’t yet been trained in the identification process, although they were experienced hevra kadisha people. If you’re on a team working with one of the halalot, of course you’re going to form a relationship with all the women on that team. There is definitely a stronger connection among all of us now.

This is a moment and a memory that we will share for the rest of our lives. And just as there is a camaraderie among the women on my team, it also exists with all the reserve soldiers on the base who are doing the same thing with the halalim [the bodies of fallen male soldiers]. There are haredim [ultra-Orthodox] secular, and religious individuals all working together. It’s quite an amazing sight and a true moment of unity. Everyone recognizes the importance of the work being done, and we take care of one another.

I’ve made it a point to call everyone on my shift to see how they are doing. Avigayil Bar-Asher, the commander of our unit, calls us and even calls our spouses to see how they’re doing.

One important thing that we’re trying to do when we prepare anyone for burial is to look for their personal effects that may not have been found on them during the medical exam. We check that personal effects have not been left behind. These are precious treasures that we can give back to the family. There is a special department that takes the soldiers’ effects and catalogs them, and then gives them to the family.

The writer is an award-winning journalist, director of Raise Your Spirits Theatre, Mikva the Musical, and the Na’na and Hamra Playback troupes, and editor-in-chief of WholeFamily.com.