IDF uncovers Hamas weapons cache, terror lab inside Gaza

The IDF continued its counter-invasion of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, uncovering an arsenal of Hamas weaponry including armed drones and RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) as Operation Swords of Iron entered its 30th day.

The IDF, which struck over 2,500 targets in Gaza in the past week as per Israeli media, operated in the vicinity of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Strip.

In a raid of a Gaza home conducted by the Israeli military's 551st Brigade, Israeli forces discovered a cache of weapons including Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, explosive devices, armed drones, and RPGs.

In addition, the cache included protective equipment and ammunition, hidden in the home for use by Hamas terrorists in continued fighting against Israeli soldiers inside the Strip.

The IDF said that some of the weaponry was destroyed while the rest was brought back into Israel for research purposes. A cache of weaponry uncovered by the IDF in northern Gaza on November 5, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, the forces uncovered and destroyed a lab used for manufacturing explosives, the military said.

Israel, Hezbollah resume fighting in Lebanon

Earlier on Sunday, one person was wounded to an unknown degree after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a vehicle near the Shushan military outpost in northern Israel, adjacent to Kibbutz Yiftach, according to Israeli reports.

The IDF confirmed the rocket launch and responded with artillery fire toward Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that 61 of its terrorists have been killed in fighting with Israel since war broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7.