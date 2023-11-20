The IDF continued its operations across the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing three Hamas division commanders after being led to the terrorists by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Military Intelligence Directorate.

Israeli forces on the ground and in the air continued destroying terror infrastructure across Gaza, including tunnels.

As part of efforts to locate Hamas's hidden caches of weapons, fighter jets in coordination with the IDF's 933rd Nahal Brigade struck and killed a terror cell hiding in a warehouse containing various weaponry.

The IDF released footage of the strike on the Gaza warehouse.

IAF fighter jets strike a warehouse containing Hamas terrorists and weaponry, November 20, 2023 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF announces names of two soldiers killed in fighting in Gaza

Earlier on Monday, the IDF announced the names of two additional soldiers killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip:

• St.-Sgt. Dvir Barazani, 20, from Jerusalem and

• Sgt. Yinon Tamir, 20, from Pardess Hanna. Advertisement

Some 387 IDF soldiers have been killed since Hamas launched its assault on Israel on October 7, among more than 1,200 in total.