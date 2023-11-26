Against the backdrop of the ongoing 46th day of the war against Hamas, the question arises of how the terrorist organization perceives the large-scale ground operation carried out by the IDF in the Gaza Strip.

In a conversation with Yinon Magal and Barak Seri on 103FM, Zvi Yehezkeli, the head of the Arab Desk at Channel 13, commented on the mindset of Hamas since the outbreak of the conflict.

What were they thinking when they committed the horrific massacre on October 7?

"Killing Jews is Yahya Sinwar's strongest instinct. We are currently in the midst of a military operation, with the army actively engaged, showcasing an incredible fighting spirit.

"Now, let's discuss the future. As long as there is a political entity in the Gaza Strip, you will always have Hamas. You cannot eradicate Hamas; it's deeply engrained in the Palestinian identity, more so than Fatah or anything else. If the situation in the north Gaza Strip were to replicate itself in the south Gaza Strip – with refugees seeking protection elsewhere and finding host countries – leaving the Gaza Strip without Hamas and a large population will be impossible.

"It's either Hamas or the people. Eventually, whoever governs the Gaza Strip will never accept your existence. No Palestinians, in any form, neither the Palestinian Authority nor a reformed Authority, will acknowledge your presence."

What do you propose for the day after?

"What has happened in Gaza can also happen in the West Bank. We have a zero-sum game with the Palestinians, and if we fail to realize this, it will consume us. Even in Judea and Samaria, my friends, it's just a matter of time.

"Just ask the residents of settlements; they know this is coming their way. Palestinians passing by the fence warn us, 'We will do to you what they did to you in Gaza.' I receive calls from Haredi individuals living in Beitar Illit, telling me, 'The Arabs are coming, and Gaza is a precursor.' Advertisement

"Understand that something has fundamentally changed regarding Palestinian existence. They have achieved what Nasrallah did in 2000; they managed to enter, kill, and massacre, and we did nothing."

Does witnessing the ongoing events in Gaza not make them think twice?

"Their concern is not for the residents. Yahya Sinwar doesn't care that two million people have become refugees. It simply doesn't matter to him. He believes it is a noble cause, something greater than himself, and it would be a miscalculation if he doesn't pursue it.

"Hence, even if you push it towards the West Bank, even if it's true that Abu Mazen doesn't incite them for jihad, the public will. Is Jenin no longer like Gaza? Is Nablus no longer like Gaza? These are small places that have embraced jihad. Jihad holds greater significance for them than anything else, even if it brings them down and backfires."

Yehezkeli also said, "Gaza, before the massacre, was in a state of development. They built infrastructure and thriving buildings. Yet, they are willing to destroy all of it, reducing it to rubble, just to fight you. They know that eventually, you will feel remorse over their situation and leave.

"There's an Arabic saying, 'If you want your stocks to rise, deal with a Jew. They will always take care of you.' The mercy of the Jews is something Arabs praise – their compassion. They know we won't turn the tables; they know we are merciful. A soldier said to me, 'Jews kill to survive, while Arabs live to kill.' That's the difference."

"Every day the token falls to us, we are in the Middle East. This war is not a month or two, I think something strategic has happened here, the State of Israel is about to go through a huge process for the next few years. You will not stop seeing soldiers here in reserves and with weapons.

"This will not end friends, it will not end in Gaza, it will continue to Judea and Samaria. We have many more arenas. What, do you think that Nasrallah has finished his story?" he asked.

Part of the arguments for not launching a preemptive strike and a second front against Nasrallah and Hezbollah was that "we will dismantle Hamas" so that those in the north will see what we are doing and not want to enter.

Are you saying it makes no impression on them?

"If you end Gaza in a 'wow' way, everyone will step back and say, 'Listen, the Jews did something that is beyond their nature, and that's it.'"

What is beyond nature?

"What is beyond nature? That no Palestinian refugees remain in the Gaza Strip."

What? Where will the two million go?

"200,000 to 10 countries, what's the problem? Germany took in four million Syrian refugees, Europe took in another two million, Lebanon took in two million from Assad, Jordan took in Egypt. Those who protect the Palestinians all the time, what's the problem if they take some Palestinians? What's the problem? Why can't they?

"You will not be able to establish your control and for the State of Israel to be safe, as long as you have an entity there that will always threaten you. Or you will once again build shields and protected rooms, etc."

How is Dahlan? Is he planning to return to Gaza?

"I don't know. He's a star in Israel and among the Americans, but I think they don't understand either. Everyone who took care of the Gaza Strip in recent years must hold themselves accountable."

