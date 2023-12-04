Hamas terrorists interrogated Israelis taken captive on their past service in the IDF, female hostages freed last week said following their return from captivity, Army Radio reported Monday morning.

The Israelis, taken hostage during the October 7 massacres and mass infiltration by Hamas, told this to Shin Bet officials upon their return from the Gaza Strip as part of the seven-day truce agreement.

Hamas terrorists used excessive force in interrogations

According to the freed hostages, Hamas terrorists often used excessive physical force as part of their interrogations of Israeli hostages, Army Radio reported.

In addition, the hostages reported that Hamas used several interrogation tricks during the long questioning periods.

As per Army Radio, the terrorist captors asked hostages about their fellow captives' military service due to the knowledge that most hostages knew each other as neighbors from the kibbutzim they were taken from.

Despite not serving in the Israeli military in an active or reserve capacity, the hostages were questioned on their past roles in the IDF as part of mandatory duty for Israelis at the age of 18.