The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Do the police use excessive force during protests? Expert assesses

One of the protest leaders ahead of the Day of Resistance, an international expert on national identity, spoke with Gideon Oko and Guy Peleg and shared his perspective.

By 103FM VIA MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 19, 2023 04:30
Israelis protest against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israelis protest against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

As part of the protest against the government and judicial reform, on Tuesday morning, the "Day of Resistance and National Opposition" took place in multiple locations throughout the country.

The day is expected to include traffic disruptions, marches, and large demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other cities. Train disruptions and assurances for a "broad operation": The updated schedule for the "Day of National Opposition."

One of the protest leaders ahead of the Day of Resistance, Dovi Young, an international expert on national identity, spoke on Tuesday morning with Gideon Oko and Guy Peleg and shared his perspective.

Speaking on the 'Day of Resistance'

"There are onlookers on the side, sitting on the fence, and there are those who need to solve all this mess - the police," Young clarified at the beginning of the conversation.

Demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS) Demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS)

"We received the letter from the Commissioner yesterday, which was sent in the middle of the night, and I am very disappointed. What she did was to fill seven pages with all sorts of words, all sorts of paragraphs, and that's it. I wanted her to say that we need to act according to the law, period. That's it. We have a legal system in the police, we have several legal clauses of laws that deal with disturbances of order."

He further argued that "the police, contrary to what we feel, want, and all of us great advisers, need to find a balance. It is allowed and necessary to allow citizens to protest; the issue is that there are also definitions for a protest, and any protest over 50 people requires a license."

In response to his statements, Peleg questioned whether, in his opinion, the police do not deploy enough force, and Young emphatically replied, "Clearly they don't. There is no reason in the world, in the balance system according to the law, that a small noisy minority should have any effect."

Peleg added and asked how, in his opinion, they should handle a situation if not by using force that "fills Ichilov with casualties," according to the words of Ami Ashdod.

Young explained, "How exactly has it been handled since Ami Ashdod resigned, was fired, or left? Those same officers of his who were frustrated for 27 or 28 weeks, received a different command, and within a minute started to act differently. Why? Because all the officers are trained in advance of the PSD."

"In the police, there is a lack of 8,000 officers. When 8,000 officers are missing, it affects preparedness in everything, in attacks and in preparedness for protests. The Israel Police operates over 100,000 officers every day during such a disturbance. Even today, thousands are deployed, those who have already been working day and night for 29 weeks.

"To handle axis number two, the police need to find a balance because, on the other hand, it is allowed to protest, a fundamental right. On the other hand, the public has rights. The police officer or commander needs to decide at what point the public's right to protest is compromised against the public's right," he emphasized.

Additionally, when the presenters mentioned last week's dispersal of the demonstration, where one of the protesters was injured by a rubber bullet, Young remarked, "I didn't see any violence; I saw the use of force. He wasn't fighting for anything, he is fine and everything is in order. He protested, and he returned to the field. To operate the PSD, they warn the public, they tell them 'you are in an illegal demonstration,' they give them time to disperse, give them more time, the PSD arrives, and waters the plants on the sides. There is a whole process."

"Those who violate the law and remain on the road, if the guys are against the law, despite police warnings, they must use reasonable force to disperse them. If we threw a grenade, you would say 'They've gone crazy,' if they shot sponge rounds, you would come with the same claim. You have to understand - there is police violence; it is on the fringes and is examined by the Department of Internal Investigations. The police use force in accordance with their authority," he concluded.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by