Qatari envoy expected to return to Gaza, distribute funds

Qatari envoy Muhammad al-Emadi is expected to return to the Gaza Strip for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in the coming week in order to distribute grant funds to the residents.That same grant was distributed throughout April and May without al-Emadi or his deputy, Khaled Haradan, present. Before that, either one of them was always there to distribute the grant. Because of coronavirus restrictions, however, neither of them was able to distribute the funds in the normal format, as it would lead to the dangerous gathering of large groups.reached approximately 100,000 families in Gaza and the envoy would take advantage of his visit to examine Qatari-funded projects in the region.In February, al-Emadi met with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to discuss how to improve the quality of life for Gaza residentsThey have both come through Israel in the past, meeting with security officials and entering the Gaza Strip through Erez Crossing.The grant offers $100 in cash to any family considered eligible, according to Israel's Ynet News, with a $1 million limit altogether. During the height of the pandemic, families were given a time and a place to receive their grants by Hamas so as to not cause the gathering of large groups.In the past, the grant has