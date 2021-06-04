Hamas calls for Day of Rage in West Bank amid continued tensions

The call for a day of rage comes a day before Palestinians mark Naksa Day to commemorate the Six-Day War in 1967.

A number of attempted shooting attacks have been reported in recent days.

A passing vehicle fired at a bus stop near Kiryat Arba on Friday morning, with no injuries reported in the incident, according to Channel 12. The IDF is searching the area for suspects.

On Wednesday night, a terrorist fired at a vehicle near the settlement of Elon Moreh in the Gush Etzion bloc. The car was hit, but no injuries were reported. A number of suspects were arrested afterwards.

On Friday, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper reported that Hamas is threatening to renew clashes with Israel after the Qatari grant intended for families in need in the Gaza Strip was reportedly halted by Israel.

Terrorist groups fired at IDF quadcopters flying over the Gaza Strip on Thursday night, according to Palestinian media. Large numbers of quadcopters were reported in multiple locations throughout Gaza.

Earlier this week, an incendiary balloon sent from the Gaza Strip sparked a fire in a field in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council in southern Israel on Monday, marking the first confirmed incendiary balloon fire since Operation Guardian of the Walls ended. The terrorist group reportedly warned Egyptian mediators that they would activate tools along the border area "shortly" and that the terrorist groups in Gaza may go as far as to completely reopen the conflict if the grant isn't allowed in within the next week.

Additionally on Friday, right-wing Jewish groups announced that they would redo the Flag March traditionally done on Jerusalem Day next Thursday, after the Flag March this year was redirected due to heightened tensions and then disrupted due to rocket fire from Gaza.

The march is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday and head through multiple routes towards the Western Wall. Israel Police have approved the march, according to Channel 12.

Operation Guardian of the Walls , which ended a few weeks ago after a ceasefire was reached between Hamas and Israel, was sparked amid heightened tensions surrounding discussions over potential evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.

While there have been clashes on the Temple Mount between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, Hamas has so far refrained from firing more rockets, despite threats it has issued.

Hamas called for a Day of Rage in the West Bank on Friday, encouraging mass rallies by Palestinians against what it termed a "frenzied settlement attack on the West Bank," according to the Palestinian Safa news.