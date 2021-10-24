Hamas prisoners threaten to go on hunger strike

Hamas announced on Sunday that dozens of its prisoners in Israeli prisons are preparing to go on hunger strike in support of six inmates who are already refusing food.

The announcement came 48 hours after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) organization said that its prisoners ended a nine-day hunger strike after Israeli authorities met most of their demands.

Israeli security sources, however, denied the claim. The sources also denied that 250 PIJ prisoners took part in the hunger strike, putting the number at less than 50.

Hamas did not say how many prisoners would take part in the hunger strike or when it is planned to begin.

A body called the Higher Leadership Committee of the Prisoners of Hamas said that it holds Israel responsible for the lives of Kayed al-Fasfous, Miqdad al-Qawassmeh and four other prisoners who are on hunger strike in protest of their administrative detention.

A guard is seen at an observation tower along a wall of Gilboa Prison, from where six Palestinian prisoners escaped, on September 6. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Fasfous has been on hunger strike for 102 days, while Qawassmeh began his fast 95 days ago, according to Palestinian sources.