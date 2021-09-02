The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF investigates fatal shooting of Palestinian in West Bank

The victim was identified by residents as a 39-year-old man who could work legally in Israel and was on his way home when he was shot.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 09:28
Israeli soldiers guard at the Hawara checkpoint, outside the West Bank city of Nablus, May 4, 2021 (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers guard at the Hawara checkpoint, outside the West Bank city of Nablus, May 4, 2021
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Warning: This article contains an image that may be considered disturbing by some.
The Israeli military said on Thursday it was investigating the fatal shooting of a Palestinian civilian in the West Bank, who residents said was killed by soldiers while returning from work in Israel.
In a statement, the military said troops operating on Wednesday near a highway where Israeli vehicles had come under fire-bomb attack earlier in the week, had fired at a "suspect, who fled the area."
Some 90 minutes later, "a civilian with a gunshot wound" arrived at an Israeli military checkpoint in critical condition and was treated by medical personnel, but died, the statement said.
Palestinian residents identified the deceased as a 39-year-old man who lives near the scene of the shooting. They said he could work legally in Israel and was on his way home when he was shot.
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Raed Jadallah, who was shot dead by Israeli forces, according to health ministry, during his funeral near Ramallah in the West Bank, September 1, 2021. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Raed Jadallah, who was shot dead by Israeli forces, according to health ministry, during his funeral near Ramallah in the West Bank, September 1, 2021. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
"The incident is under review, and is simultaneously being investigated by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division," the military said. "The findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General's Corps for examination."
The West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, areas where Palestinians hope to create an independent state, were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War. Violence has erupted often since US-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014. 


