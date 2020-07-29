The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF troops did not kill Hezbollah operatives in order to reduce tensions

Military has footage of failed attack "from numerous angles", will likely release in coming days.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 29, 2020 14:27
Lebanon's Hezbollah members raise their fists and rifles while carrying the coffin of Jihad Moughniyah during his funeral in Beirut's suburbs, 2015 (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Lebanon's Hezbollah members raise their fists and rifles while carrying the coffin of Jihad Moughniyah during his funeral in Beirut's suburbs, 2015
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
The IDF soldiers who engaged with the Hezbollah cell that infiltrated into Israel on Monday had been ordered not to kill them in an attempt to reduce tensions with the Lebanese terror group, the Jerusalem Post has learned.
Sources with knowledge of the incident said that the military did not want the terrorists killed in Israeli territory where the IDF would hold onto them, leading to the terror group firing rockets towards the Galilee in retaliation.
“If Hezbollah would fire rockets, targeting civilians along with IDF soldiers we would have no choice but to respond, and we would find ourselves in a war,” the source said.
According to the IDF, the Hezbollah cell that numbered between three-to-five armed men crossed a few hundred meters into Israeli territory before IDF troops opened fire at the operatives who were seen sprinting back into Lebanese territory.
Hezbollah denied that such an attack had taken place and vowed to revenge the death of one of the group’s members who was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria last week.
According to the source, the military has footage of the failed attack from several angles, including showing the cell climbing up Har Dov in the contested Sheeba Farms. Though the IDF has not released the footage, it will likely be released in the coming days.
“The terrorists, who are seen armed in the video, crossed the border. They knew where they were,” the source said, adding that they were meters from the IDF post when they were engaged by troops.
Nevertheless, the army does expect the Sunni terror group to carry out an attack targeting the IDF along the border with Lebanon and remains on high alert. IDF vehicles are still prohibited from traveling on certain highways and roads along the border that are considered vulnerable to attack from the terror group.
On Tuesday evening residents in several communities along the border in the Western Galilee were instructed to remain in their homes after several suspects were seen near the security fence near the community of Shtula.
The all-clear was given around an hour and a half later after troops determined that there had been no breach in the fence.
Earlier in the day, following a situational assessment, the military reinforced the northern command with advanced weapons systems along with powerful intelligence-gathering systems and specialized units. According to sources, the reinforcements include precision fire systems, along with combat intelligence-gathering units, and specialized infantry units.
The reinforcements join an infantry battalion, additional Iron Dome missile defense batteries that had been deployed earlier.


