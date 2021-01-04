Iran temporarily frees Jewish prisoner for her crime of visiting Israel

Iran’s clerical regime on Monday temporarily released an Iranian Jewish woman who was arrested for her alleged visit to Israel.

“Farahnaz Kohan, an Iranian Jewish woman was released from Evin prison. The 50-year old woman was detained for undisclosed period, due to alleged travel to Israel ---a crime in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Alliance for Rights of All Minorities first reported in English.ARAM Iran promotes equal rights for women, religious and ethnic minorities as well LGBT groups in Iran.

The Persian language website HRA News first disclosed the release of Kohan. The article noted that the Iranian’s regime any Iranian who travels to Israel can be sentenced up to five years in prison and be deprived of a passport.

Iran’s regime is classified by the US State Department and its officials as the leading state-sponsor of terrorism, Holocaust denial and antisemitism.

It is unclear if Mashallah Pesar Kohan is related to Farahnaz Kohan. The Jerusalem Post reported in December that the Islamic Republic of Iran freed imprisoned Iranian Jew Mashallah Pesar Kohan, who was detained in 2017 for visiting his family members in Israel.