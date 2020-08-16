The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
'Jerusalem's Arab residents are still in denial'

“There are many people who believe that the coronavirus is some kind of a conspiracy by Western powers directed against Arabs and Muslims.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 16, 2020 18:54
More than 350,000 Palestinian Arabs currently live in Jerusalem, a city of slightly less than one million people. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
More than 350,000 Palestinian Arabs currently live in Jerusalem, a city of slightly less than one million people.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Many residents of east Jerusalem are still in denial over the coronavirus and that explains the high rate of infected cases in the Arab neighborhoods.
In the past month, the number of east Jerusalem residents who tested positive for the disease was estimated at more than 100 a day. According to Israeli and Palestinian health officials, today there are more than 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the city’s Arab neighborhoods.
“Many residents are not abiding by the health regulations, and that’s a serious problem,” said Maher Barakat, a nurse at one of the private medical clinics in east Jerusalem. “You find many people who would tell you that the whole coronavirus issue is fake. Others claim that the health rules to stem the spread of the disease are extremely exaggerated and unnecessary.”
An east Jerusalem physician from August Victoria Hospital said that failure to abide by social distancing rules, as well as the absence of enforcement, remains the major problem for the Arab residents of the city. “A few weeks ago, we celebrated Eid al-Adha and many people acted as if there was not coronavirus,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “Many families were visiting each other at home, some without face masks. Inside most of the neighborhoods and villages [in east Jerusalem], you still see many people without masks.”
While most east Jerusalem residents seemed to take seriously the threat of the coronavirus during the first wave of infections, many are now ignoring the epidemic despite daily warnings by Israeli and Palestinian health officials.
“There are many people who believe that the coronavirus is some kind of a conspiracy by Western powers directed against Arabs and Muslims,” said east Jerusalem psychologist Hala Samara. “We live in a world where conspiracy theories are very widespread and influential. Sadly, this is why we are witnessing a sharp increase in the number of infected cases in our city.”
Some residents said they believed that the large number of worshippers who have been attending Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque could have contributed to the increase in the number of patients. It is not easy to enforce restrictions when you have tens of thousands of people inside the compound, the residents added.
In some of the mosques in east Jerusalem, worshippers have reacted with anger when asked to wear face masks as part of the precautionary measures to combat the disease. “Many people refuse to wear the mask when they enter the mosque on various pretexts, including that this is un-Islamic,” lamented mosque imam Khalil Izhiman. “It is not easy to convince some people how dangerous the situation is.”
Another reason behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in east Jerusalem: Weddings. Many residents of east Jerusalem have long been holding weddings in the dozens of new halls that have sprung up in West Bank towns and villages surrounding the city. The halls attract many east Jerusalem families because of the low prices they charge, especially concerning food and rent.
“If the residents of east Jerusalem don’t wake up, the situation will become very dangerous,” said prominent businessman Kamal Natsheh. “What is worrying is that there are many people who still believe the coronavirus is a hoax, while others are convinced it would never affect them.”


