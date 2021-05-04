Jewish extremists attack 2 Palestinians overnight in West Bank - report

The violence followed Sunday's Palestinian drive-by-shooting attack against crowded bus stop at the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank that injured three and left two-teens in serious condition.

"According to testimonies, at around midnight, near the town of Turmus Aiya, a Palestinian vehicle was attacked with stones and a passenger sitting inside was evacuated for medical treatment," Yesh Din alleged.

In addition, "a Palestinian vehicle was attacked with stones on Route 60, near the village of Madama, and the owner of the vehicle was injured. He was assisted from the vehicle by Madama residents and evacuated for medical treatment," Yesh Din charged.

It also charged that Jewish extremists had vandalized a Palestinian greenhouse in the town of Burin, uprooting its tomato seedlings, cutting its water system and damaging tools.

"The lives of Palestinians and their property continue to be treated as a zone of impunity where violent settlers continue to enjoy no consequences for their violent acts," Yesh Din executive-director Lior Amihai said. "The rioters want to sow terror and expel the Palestinians from their land," he added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} There were additional clashes Sunday night in Beita as the Israeli security forces searched for the Palestinian shooter from the Tapuah Junction attack, and on Monday and Tuesday when the IDF manhunt continued in the Akraba village. On Monday a torched vehicle believed to be the shooter's car was found and on Tuesday the IDF made arrests in the village. On Monday, Yesh Din had reported overnight violence by Jewish extremists and/or settlers against Palestinian property in the West Bank village of Jalud . Clashes also broke out between the IDF in Jalud when it responded to the violence.There were additional clashes Sunday night in Beita as the Israeli security forces searched for the Palestinian shooter from the Tapuah Junction attack, and on Monday and Tuesday when the IDF manhunt continued in the Akraba village. On Monday a torched vehicle believed to be the shooter's car was found and on Tuesday the IDF made arrests in the village.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem condemned all West Bank violence.

"We condemn the shooting attack on innocent civilians in the West Bank yesterday, as well as reported retaliatory attacks, and wish the victims a quick recovery. Terror and violence solve nothing," it added.

Jewish extremists, presumed to be settlers, attacked two Palestinians and vandalized property in three separate incidents late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the left-wing NGO Yesh Din reported.