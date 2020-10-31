Lawfare project looks to extradite convicted Palestinian terrorist to US

The Lawfare project announced that they are working towards extraditing convicted Palestinian terrorist Ahlam Tamimi from Jordan to the United States.Tamimi helped plan and coordinate the 2001 suicide bombing on a Sbarro's restaurant in Jerusalem. The bombing took the lives of 15 Israelis, and left 130 injured. Parents of one of the victims, Malki Roth, who was 15 at the time of her death, have been working towards justice for their daughter and the other Jewish victima of the attacks for the past two decades.Malki and another one of the deceased, Shoshana Yehudit Greenbaum, held US citizenships. Roth’s parents Arnold and Frimet embarked on a campaign to have her indicted in the US on terrorist charges. Those charges were made public in 2017 by the US Justice Department, but Jordan has refused to extradite her. Although Tamimi was captured, tried and sentenced to 16 life sentences for the terrorist attack, she was released to Jordan in a deal struck between Israel and Hamas to secure the return of Gilad Schalit. Since then, Tamimi has resided in Jordan where she was given her own talk show and is treated as a "national celebrity.""In Jordan, a free Tamimi was given her own talk show where, for nearly 5 years, she incited violence and made it clear that her only regret was that more Jews were not killed," said Executive Director of the Lawfare Project Brooke Goldstein. "It is inconceivably cruel for the Roths and the families of the other victims to have to sit by every day as the killer of their loved ones freely walks the streets and celebrates her crimes.""Urged on by the Roths, the US Department of Justice is seeking Tamimi's extradition from Jordan to the United States, so that she can be held responsible for the vicious bombing she orchestrated that killed 15 people—including two American nationals—and left 130 injured," she added. "Tamimi is currently on the FBI's Most Wanted List and remains a threat to the security of Jews everywhere. She cannot continue to walk free and inspire a new generation of murderers."
Zachary Keyser and Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.
