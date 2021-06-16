The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Lenient sentence expected for Rina Shnerb terror murder accomplice

Trial of masterminds delayed nearly 2 years

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 16, 2021 18:23
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The IDF West Bank Prosecution on Wednesday requested a lenient sentence from the Judea Military Court for an accomplice in the terror murder of Rina Shnerb as part of a plea bargain.
The accomplice, Ravchi Karaja, was convicted by the court on Wednesday, but the issue of jail time was left open for debate before the court, with the IDF Prosecution seeking a mere three years.
Shnerb family lawyer and former IDF West Bank chief prosecutor Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch slammed the suggested sentence as much more lenient than the six to seven year sentence which one would expect from the sentencing guidelines for his crimes.
In addition, Hirsch criticized the IDF Prosecution for moving the case slowly against the five central Palestinians involved in the murder.
Although Shnerb was murdered on August 23, 2019 and the defendants were indicted in December 2019, the case against the five main defendants is still muddled in pretrial documents and evidentiary disputes and the main trial still has not even started.
The main five defendants include: Samer Arbid, Walid Hanatshe, Abed el-Razeq Faraj, Yzaen Majames and Kasem Shibli, with Karaja being an accomplice to Shibli.
Karaja was convicted of membership in an illegal organization and of failing to prevent a crime after he heard Shibli mentioning that he wanted to carry out an attack and probably around the Ein Bubin Spring where Shibli and others later murdered Shnerb.
Regarding the lenient sentence, sources indicated that there were evidentiary difficulties with the case against Karaja.
In addition, there was no evidence that Karaja knew the specific plans of the terrorists and we has not involved in the murder itself.
The IDF Prosecution did note that it made sure that the court heard the position of Shnerb’s family on the question of sentencing.
One major twist in the case was that the Justice Ministry opened up a criminal probe of whether the Shin Bet had broken the law and tortured Arbid during his interrogation.
Although Arbid’s medical condition during his interrogation deteriorated so badly that he was hospitalized and nearly died, the ministry decided this past January that the issue was caused by an unusual unforeseen medical complication.
The ministry said that any moderate physical pressure applied to Arbid by the Shin Bet was within the permitted spectrum of pressure and was justified to save human lives.
Technically, this side issue is not supposed to delay the primary trial, but it may have in this case.
In December 2019, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced that they had uncovered and dismantled a 50-person strong terrorist cell believed to be behind a string of deadly attacks in the area.
According to the Shin Bet December 2019 statement, the investigation into the Dolev attack on Shnerb, the cell planned to carry out additional attacks in the near future.
As part of the investigation, approximately 50 Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLPF) operatives, including senior members of the Palestinian terrorist group, were arrested. A large number of weapons were seized including M-16s, Kalashnikovs, Uzis, Galil automatic rifles, pistols with silencers, ammunition and fertilizers to build bombs, as well as walkie-talkies, telescopic devices and others were discovered by security officials.
Many of the weapons were found during a joint IDF and Israel Police raid of a home belonging to one of Arbid’s relatives.
The members of the PFLP cell were arrested in the Ramallah area and were involved in shooting attacks near the settlement of Ofra in December 2017 and near the settlement of Ofra in March 2019. There were no casualties in either attack.
In October 2019, the Shin Bet announced that they had arrested suspects behind the attack at Ein Bubin Spring near the settlement of Dolev in which Shnerb was killed and her father and brother were injured.
According to the Shin Bet December 2019 statement, Arbid prepared the explosive device and detonated it when he saw the Shnerb family approaching the spring.
The Shin Bet said that those arrested in October 2019 revealed the details of the preparations they made for the attack and how they implemented them.
The night before the Dolev attack, the cell members made their way north of Ein Bubin Spring armed with guns and explosives. Hanatashe, who funded the attack, drove Arbid to where the other cell members were waiting and left. Members of the cell led by Arbid then walked for two hours towards the spring where they placed the explosive device and Arbid eventually triggered the explosion.
The next hearing for the main five defendants is set for June 29. No date has been set for the final sentencing decision regarding Karaja.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this story.


Tags Terrorism court murder Rina Shnerb
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by