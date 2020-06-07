Palestinians advancing UN resolution condemning Israeli annexation

The Palestinian delegation to the United Nations (UN) has been advancing a resolution in recent days which condemns Israel's intent to annex the Jordan Valley and key regions in the West Bank, Israel's delegation to the UN revealed on Sunday morning.The Palestinian delegation intends to bring the resolution to the table of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) because the US has veto powers in the Security Council which will ultimately block any decision against Israel. The Palestinians have proposed a number of actions against Israel in recent months at the UN. Representatives of the Arab League at the UN met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressing concern over Israel's "unilateral step.""As much as is needed, we are prepared to defend any decision the Israeli government makes before the UN, and to work with our friends around the world to thwart hostile initiatives," said Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon. "The solution to the conflict will come through direct negotiations in Jerusalem and not through political terrorism in New York. The international community needs to know that legitimizing Palestinian provocations rewards Abu Mazen's refusal to have a dialogue with Israel."