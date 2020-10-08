The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinians and settlers clash outside of Yitzhar

The IDF said the video was taken at the end of the incident and showed only a fraction of the events that had unfolded.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 06:09
An illegal settlement built by Israeli settlers near the near the Yitzhar settlement in the Samaria region. (photo credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)
An illegal settlement built by Israeli settlers near the near the Yitzhar settlement in the Samaria region.
(photo credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)
Settlers and Palestinians clashed Wednesday morning outside the settlement of Yitzhar, in a multi-point incident that involved allegations of setting fire to olive trees and physical assaults.
According to a Yitzhar spokesman dozens of left-wing and Palestinian activists lit a fire perilously close to hilltop Jewish hilltop community.
Soldiers, firefighters and Yitzhar residents worked to extinguish the blaze. The IDF later told The Jerusalem Post that the Palestinians had set the fire. 
“It was very close to the homes, there was no reason for them to be there,” the IDF told The Post.
In the aftermath of the fire, violence broke out between the Palestinians and the settlers, the IDF said, adding that it was a direct result of the arson incident. 
The left-wing group Yesh Din, however, alleged that settlers, who descended from the direction of Yitzhar, had set a fire on Palestinian land that belonged to the village of Hawara and had attacked farmers.
It added that the settlers had thrown stones and physically attacked Palestinians, mildly injuring six, including two who later sought medical treatment at the hospital in Nablus.
The soldiers, according to Yesh Din, did not stop the settlers from throwing stones, and instead threw stun grenades and tear gas at the Palestinians.
Yesh Din also distributed a short video that showed Jewish men with beards throwing stones at a number of Palestinians.
One of the Palestinians yelled at them, “this is our land.”
When the soldiers appeared on camera, one of them could be heard telling the Palestinians to “get out of there” and to “get below.” One Palestinian man, rather than heading down the hill, pushed to head up and was pushed back by a soldier. His action was met by a hail of stones and boulders.
The IDF said the video was taken at the end of the incident and showed only a fraction of the events that had unfolded.


Tags Palestinians Settlements Settlers yitzhar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump set a bad example for Americans in coronavirus leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by