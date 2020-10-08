Palestinians and settlers clash outside of Yitzhar

Settlers and Palestinians clashed Wednesday morning outside the settlement of Yitzhar , in a multi-point incident that involved allegations of setting fire to olive trees and physical assaults

According to a Yitzhar spokesman dozens of left-wing and Palestinian activists lit a fire perilously close to hilltop Jewish hilltop community.

Soldiers, firefighters and Yitzhar residents worked to extinguish the blaze. The IDF later told The Jerusalem Post that the Palestinians had set the fire.

“It was very close to the homes, there was no reason for them to be there,” the IDF told The Post.

In the aftermath of the fire, violence broke out between the Palestinians and the settlers, the IDF said, adding that it was a direct result of the arson incident.

The left-wing group Yesh Din, however, alleged that settlers, who descended from the direction of Yitzhar, had set a fire on Palestinian land that belonged to the village of Hawara and had attacked farmers.

It added that the settlers had thrown stones and physically attacked Palestinians, mildly injuring six, including two who later sought medical treatment at the hospital in Nablus.

The soldiers, according to Yesh Din, did not stop the settlers from throwing stones, and instead threw stun grenades and tear gas at the Palestinians.

Yesh Din also distributed a short video that showed Jewish men with beards throwing stones at a number of Palestinians.

One of the Palestinians yelled at them, “this is our land.”

When the soldiers appeared on camera, one of them could be heard telling the Palestinians to “get out of there” and to “get below.” One Palestinian man, rather than heading down the hill, pushed to head up and was pushed back by a soldier. His action was met by a hail of stones and boulders.

The IDF said the video was taken at the end of the incident and showed only a fraction of the events that had unfolded.