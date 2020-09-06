The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinians: We'll sever ties with nations that open a Jerusalem embassy

Trump has pushed for other countries to relocate their embassies to Jerusalem, and was the person who announced the Serbian and Kosovo decision.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 16:42
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020. (photo credit: MUHAMMED HAMED / REUTERS)
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
(photo credit: MUHAMMED HAMED / REUTERS)
The Palestinians warned they would sever ties with any country that opened an embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, after Serbia, Kosovo and Malawi announced over the weekend that they planned to do so.
“Palestine will sever its relations with any country that will move or open its embassy to Jerusalem,” PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Saeb Erekat tweeted on Sunday.
“We urge all nation states to abide by international law, including security council resolutions 478 and 2334. Violating [international] law is a sign of weakness not strength,” Erekat said.
“The most obvious violation of international law is Israel’s annexation of east Jerusalem, and any recognition of such illegal annexation in any form is not only flagrant violation of int. law, but also total disrespect for the UN charter and the relevant UN resolutions.
“International law specified occupation by force of other people’s territory is the highest form of terrorism. Enough lies and blackmail. No one can normalize Israeli settlements, annexation and occupation.”
Israel annexed all of Jerusalem in the aftermath of the pre-1967 war and formalized that move in 1980.
The international community rejected that annexation. It has withheld recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital until a final status agreement is reached for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the pre-1967 lines, with east Jerusalem as the capital of that Palestinian state.
Under US President Donald Trump's peace plan, most of Jerusalem, save for Israeli-Arab neighborhoods on the other side of the security barrier, would be part of a united Jerusalem.
Already in 2017, the US recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocated its embassy there in 2018. The only other country to follow suit was Guatemala.
Trump has pushed for other countries to relocate their embassies to Jerusalem, and was the person who announced the Serbian and Kosovo decision, while the leaders of those two countries were with him in the Oval Office.
They were there as part of a US-brokered rapprochement, in which the two former foes would normalize economic ties.
Erekat pointed to a short video clip heavily publicized on Twitter that showed Aleksandar Vucic looking at pages on his clipboard as Trump spoke. Pundits have theorized that it almost looked as if he had no idea that a Jerusalem embassy move was in the offing and was double-checking the text.
Political scientist Jeremy Mujanović had tweeted of that moment, "Footage that certainly makes it appear that Vucic did not realize he had agreed to moving the Serbian embassy to Jerusalem — or at least not by July, Trump states. Comedy of errors.”
Serbia has ties with both the Palestinian Authority and Israel and has been a strong supporter of a two-state resolution based on the pre-1967 line. In 2018, it was one of 128 UN member states that condemned the US decision to open a Jerusalem embassy.
Kosovo’s leaders have left no question with regard to their stance, publicly tweeting about the pledge for a Jerusalem embassy.
Kosovo is fighting its own battle for sovereignty recognition, having unilateral broken from Serbia in 2008. To date, only 97 nations have recognized it as a sovereign state.
Kosovo has long sought Israeli recognition. But Israel had hesitated to recognize Kosovo, in part due to the implications with regard to the Palestinian unilateral request for sovereignty recognition.
Turkey was among the first group of countries to recognize Kosovo in 2008, but upon hearing of its intention to open an embassy in Jerusalem, it warned Sunday that such a step could harm Kosovo’s pursuit of additional sovereignty recognitions.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday that it was disappointed Kosovo would consider a step that constituted a “clear violation of international law.”
“It has been repeatedly emphasized by various UN resolutions that the Palestinian conflict can only be settled through the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital,” the Foreign Ministry said.
“We call upon the leadership of Kosovo to comply with these resolutions and refrain from acts that would harm the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, and that would prevent Kosovo from being recognized by other states in the future.”


Tags Jerusalem Palestinian Authority saeb erekat serbia kosovo Embassy move Malawi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo How Israel has failed in the battle against coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are 1,000 dead from coronavirus – it is time we see their faces By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by