Malawi to open embassy in Jerusalem

Should Malawai make good on its pledge, it would be the first African country to take this step.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 14:10
Opposition Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera addresses supporters after a court annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika a winner, in Lilongwe, Malawi, February 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ELDSON CHAGARA)
The African country of Malawi over the weekend announced that it would open an embassy in Jerusalem, following on the heels of similar announcements by Serbia and Kosovo, according to media reports.
To date only the United States and Guatemala have embassies in Jerusalem, while the remainder of the 87 embassies in Israel are located in the Tel Aviv area.
The east African majority Christian country of Malawi has had relations with Israel since 1964, but neither country has opened an embassy on the other’s territory.
On Friday the Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera spoke of opening an embassy in Jerusalem as he addressed the country’s parliament, according to media reports.
The bulk of the international community has refused to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, holding that such status could only be granted upon conclusion of a final status agreement for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
US President Donald Trump’s peace plan clarifies that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital. The US has pushed for other countries to recognize this by relocating their embassies there.


