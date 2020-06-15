The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Qatar: Israel hasn’t stopped cash grants to Gaza

The report said that Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip decided to stop launching incendiary balloons towards Israel following contacts led by the Qatari and United Nations envoys.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JUNE 15, 2020 17:11
Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi gestures during an interview with Reuters in Gaza City, August 24, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi gestures during an interview with Reuters in Gaza City, August 24, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Qatar denied on Monday that Israel was preventing it from delivering another cash grant to the Gaza Strip and said the funds would be delivered this week or next week.
Qatar is pursuing its effort to deliver a new cash payment to the Gaza Strip, Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi, Chairman of the Gaza Reconstruction Committee, announced.
El-Amadi said that the delay in the arrival of the Qatari funds to the Gaza Strip was due to the measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic. He denied that Qatar was deliberately delaying the delivery of the funds or that Israel had prevented his country from doing so.
El-Amadi also denied reports that the amount slated for delivery to the Gaza Strip was $50 million and stressed Qatar’s ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people in general and the residents of the Gaza Strip in particular.
The Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that the Israeli government has informed Qatar of its agreement to the delivery of the funds to the Gaza Strip.
The report said that Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip decided to stop launching incendiary balloons towards Israel following contacts led by the Qatari and United Nations envoys. The decision came after the Israeli government permitted Qatar to deliver $50 million to the Gaza Strip in two installments, the report added.
Al-Akhbar quoted Ahmed Al-Mudallal, head of the National Commission of the Great March of Return, as saying that the resumption of the balloon attacks on Israel was not taken by his group.
Al-Mudallal claimed that the attacks were the result of “efforts by youths to protest Israeli foot-dragging regarding easing restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip.”
Last week, a group called Descendants of Nasser Salah al-Din announced that it would resume firing incendiary balloons towards Israel to protest “Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israel’s intention to annex parts of the West Bank.”
Meanwhile, Hamas announced on Monday the launching of “activities to confront the annexation project,” a reference to Israel’s intention to extend sovereignty to parts of the West Bank.
“The launching of activities and the continued confrontation against the annexation plan is an encouraging initiative for all of our people to join a broad national front to face the occupation and the schemes of the US administration,” Salah Bardaweel, a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, told reporters. He did not say whether the planned “activities” would include the resumption of the weekly demonstrations along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.


